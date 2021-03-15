The Sims 5 could include a "narrative experience" and story mode - Dexerto

The Sims 4 has now been out for 6 years, and many fans have been left with a bad taste in their mouths over the lack of ‘life’ that the current iteration of the life simulator has. Many fans are looking ahead to The Sims 5, and a new job posting seems to hint at a much richer experience.

Since releasing back in September 2014 to a lackluster response from the base game’s lack of features, The Sims 4 has, over time, got to a place where it certainly holds itself in a better position than it once did. Despite this, though, many feel that game has never truly realized its full potential.

One such element is the absence of much story progression and a severe lack of personality for the Sims themselves, despite this being one of the key marketing tools back before release.

A step in the right direction

A new job posting stating that EA is looking for a ‘Senior Narrative Designer’ for The Sims seems to address this concern with the current game, however, it may indicate that the developers are shaping up to fix their flaws going into The Sims 5.

“You will use your passion and knowledge to lead the development of the narrative experience from initial prototypes through final design.”

The job posting goes on to indicate that stories may also feature within the game. Iterations such as The Sims 2 and The Sims 3 saw family trees, relationships, and backstories that crossed over between all of the Sims that came with the game. Memories, turn-ons, and turn-offs, and interests all made the world feel more alive.

Content creators such as Plumbella and James Turner often revisit older games to re-experience the nostalgia that many Sims players feel with them, too. However, this is also something that looks set to be addressed going forward.

“We are looking for someone with deep insights on how to create the best stories and experiences for our players.”

Experiences like this could come in line with fan-favorites such as The Sims 2’s standalone spin-offs, ‘The Sims 2 Castaway Stories’, or perhaps, even older still — Bustin’ Out.