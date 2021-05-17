The Sims 4 Summer of Sims Expansion: Release date, livestream, new features, farming - Dexerto

While The Sims 4 continues to divide players worldwide, EA have announced that there’s a new expansion coming to the title; Summer of Sims. Here’s everything we know so far.

If you call yourself a true gamer, there’s no doubt that some point in your virtual travels that you’ve taken to the bizarre world of The Sims.

A staple on most 90s and millennial game shelves, The Sims lets players unleash their creative (and sometimes chaotic) side. It’s also offers the opportunity for some fun crossovers, such as these Pokemon and Overwatch examples.

It turns out, though, that instead of importing other games into The Sims this summer, there’s a new expansion pack to sate your content cravings. Entitled ‘Summer of Sims’, here’s everything we know so far.

The Sims 4: Summer of Sims release date

The Sims 4’s Summer of Sims doesn’t have an exact release date, but if you check out the bottom right corner of the image above you’ll see that it’s set to debut in May and last until July.

Importantly, it does note that this is “subject to change at EA’s discretion,” so these dates aren’t set in stone.

Summer of Sims livestream

All we know at the moment is what’s been tweeted from The Sims’ official Twitter account, and there isn’t very much information.

For avid fans, though, some of the devs will be taking to the Inside Maxis Livestream on May 18 to discuss the expansion.

You can watch this via the official Sims Twitch Channel, with all of the fun kicking off at 11AM PST/ 2PM EST/ 7PM BST/ 8PM CEST.

The Sim Gurus sure are ✨ Cool off with our team tomorrow, May 18, at 11 AM PT in another Inside Maxis Livestream on https://t.co/0kxZKRIjOP — The Sims (@TheSims) May 17, 2021

What’s in the Summer of Sims?

There’s a few pretty interesting things outlined on the Summer of Sims poster, and the represent a great virtual getaway from the current restrictions that plague our reality.

Accompanying the expansion will be:

A new career path.

A Pride themed Virtual Block Party

The musical Sims Event of the Summer

An opportunity to “bond with nature,” hinting at possible farming opportunities.

As further information becomes available, we’ll ensure this page is up-to-date with all the relevant news and info.

So that’s everything we know about The Sims 4: Summer of Sims. If you want to make sure you can enjoy the party in style, make sure you check out our guide on how to make money quickly before you step into the summer sun!