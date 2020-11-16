The Sims 4 leak hints at possible babies update coming soon - Dexerto

With The Sims 4 Snowy Escape released, game modders and leakers alike have delved into the code of the game to see what treasures and hints they can find. Here, we detail one of The Sims’ community’s most wanted update: babies.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape released on November 13, 2020. Providing fans with the beautiful Japanese-themed world of Mt. Komorebi, which introduced a slew of gameplay changes such as lifestyles, sentiments, platforms, and others. However, people are already stumbling across potential future content.

Is there a Baby update on the way?

On November 15, 2020, custom content creator for The Sims, RAVASHEEN, posted a Tweet that detailed a source of code that seemed to hint at an expansion towards the baby age state in the simulator.

Fellow content creator Arnie, also known as The Sims Plus has discovered the following string of code in a screenshot he posted to RAVASHEEN’s Tweet.

Found them as well! Babies are definitely coming (soon™?) https://t.co/jqdTVDVu1g pic.twitter.com/FOPV4bFbKL — Arnie (@thesims_plus) November 15, 2020

As of yet, this is the only current information that we have regarding this hotly-requested update. Many feel that The Sims 4 lacks the heart and soul of the previous releases.

According to these sources, ‘baby’ was not originally listed under ages for sims in this line of code, thus denoting an upcoming change.

As fans of the series will know, babies were treated as actual sims by The Sims 2 and 3. They were able to be removed from their crib and taken around the house, with lovely features like baby swings.

However, this experience is stripped back to an incredibly primitive state in the current iteration. Babies are basically objects that are tied to their bassinets. This is similar to how the controversial hamster, rat, pygmy hedgehog, and miniature bubalus pets were handled in the My First Pet Stuff.

We’ll continue to update this article with information about a baby update, so make sure to check back frequently!