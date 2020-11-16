 The Sims 4 leak hints at possible babies update coming soon - Dexerto
The Sims 4 leak hints at possible babies update coming soon

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:35 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 19:39

by Ava Thompson-Powell
The Sims 4 updated key art on a blue background with the logo
EA/Maxis

Sims 4

With The Sims 4 Snowy Escape released, game modders and leakers alike have delved into the code of the game to see what treasures and hints they can find. Here, we detail one of The Sims’ community’s most wanted update: babies.

The Sims 4 Snowy Escape released on November 13, 2020. Providing fans with the beautiful Japanese-themed world of Mt. Komorebi, which introduced a slew of gameplay changes such as lifestyles, sentiments, platforms, and others. However, people are already stumbling across potential future content.

Is there a Baby update on the way?

On November 15, 2020, custom content creator for The Sims, RAVASHEEN, posted a Tweet that detailed a source of code that seemed to hint at an expansion towards the baby age state in the simulator.

Fellow content creator Arnie, also known as The Sims Plus has discovered the following string of code in a screenshot he posted to RAVASHEEN’s Tweet.

As of yet, this is the only current information that we have regarding this hotly-requested update. Many feel that The Sims 4 lacks the heart and soul of the previous releases.

According to these sources, ‘baby’ was not originally listed under ages for sims in this line of code, thus denoting an upcoming change.

The Sims 2 picture of a lady with pink hair and a baby dresses in pink clothing.
pleasantsims.com
Is a Sims 2-style update for the age state on the way?

As fans of the series will know, babies were treated as actual sims by The Sims 2 and 3. They were able to be removed from their crib and taken around the house, with lovely features like baby swings.

However, this experience is stripped back to an incredibly primitive state in the current iteration. Babies are basically objects that are tied to their bassinets. This is similar to how the controversial hamster, rat, pygmy hedgehog, and miniature bubalus pets were handled in the My First Pet Stuff.

We’ll continue to update this article with information about a baby update, so make sure to check back frequently!

How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:08

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games

The next Marvel hero (villain?) is coming to Fortnite when the psychotic symbiote, Venom, takes over the next Marvel Knockout Super Series. Here’s how to unlock the new content for free.

While the Fortnite community has already been getting a taste of Venom’s Smash and Grab in the Marvel Knockout LTM, people should soon be able to bond with the alien lifeform when Epic’s next bundle hits the live servers.

The bundle will undoubtedly land in the Item Shop shortly after coming to the game, but you can skip the transaction if you’re willing to compete for the new cosmetic in the upcoming Venom Cup that Epic Games teased.

As an iconic arch nemesis of Spider-Man, there’s bound to be a ton of players who will be vying for the upcoming cosmetic once it lands in the next couple of weeks.

When is the Venom Cup?

black widow fortnite marvel
Epic Games
The Knockout Super Series that featured the likes of Daredevil and Black Widow will now star Venom.

Epic has been releasing these Marvel series intermittently for the last few months dating back to cups featuring Daredevil, Black Widow, and Ghost Rider. Now the same will be said for Venom.

Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Venom Cup starting on Wednesday, November 18, and place high enough to earn the free bundle.

Venom Cup prizing and placements

To get the Venom Bundle for free, you’re going to need to grind enough games in the Marvel Knockout tournament to be one of the top players in your respective region.

Remember, only a limited amount of these prizes are going out depending on where you play in the world, so take a look at the distribution breakdown per region down below.

Score System

1st: 100 points
2nd: 50 points
3rd-4th: 25 points
5th-8th: 15 points
9th-16th: 5 points

Free Venom skin placements

Europe: 1st – 800th
NA-East: 1st – 500th
NA-West: 1st – 200th
Brazil: 1st – 200th
Asia: 1st – 100th
Oceana: 1st – 100th
Middle East: 1st – 100th

Though we haven’t seen what the entire bundle will include, this Cup is expected to be just as competitive as the last ones since people will try to get their hands on the latest content for free.

Stay tuned for more info about the Venom Bundle in the lead up to the next Marvel event in Fortnite.