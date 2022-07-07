The Quarry adds multiplayer update and 80s outfits

James Busby . 11 hours ago

The Quarry has received a major patch that has added an online multiplayer mode, new 80s-themed outfits, and episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast.

Following on from the successful release of The Quarry, the developers have now released a major update that has added plenty of exciting new content. The main highlight of this patch is the online multiplayer mode, called Wolf Pack.

This new addition now enables players to invite up to seven friends, giving you the opportunity to experience the fright with friends. There’s also the addition of 80s-themed cosmetics, which give each character some added flare during their horror-filled adventure.

All six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast are also now available in-game, so there’s plenty of content to delve into.

The Quarry multiplayer update

Supermassive Games The Quarry now has a multiplayer mode.

Wolf Pack, the new multiplayer mode is an invite-only mode where a host can invite up to seven friends with access to the game to watch along. The audience watching the host’s game can vote on each key decision, with the majority vote determining the outcome. This adds even greater replayability to the game and makes for some collaborative outcomes.

Meanwhile, for players looking to dive even deeper into the story, all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast are also now available in-game. This 6-part limited podcast series follows paranormal investigators Grace and Anton as they dig into the bizarre goings-on in the area surrounding The Quarry.

To make things even better, those who own The Deluxe Edition of The Quarry can kit the camp counselors’ out with ‘80s-inspired cosmetics. While these new looks won’t help increase their survivability, they will give the playable characters a fresh look worthy of any classic horror film.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about The Quarry multiplayer patch. Make sure you check out our The Quarry page for all the latest news and guides.