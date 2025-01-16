The Pokemon Company responds to Prismatic Evolutions stock shortage

The Pokemon Company has addressed unprecedented stock shortages for the TCG’s Prismatic Evolutions set and is working to solve the issue.

Fans of the Pokemon TCG are going through it following the launch of the Prismatic Evolutions Special Set. Insane levels of hype for the expansion had experts predicting major stock shortages for its products and they appear to have been right.

Given that some of the most expensive Pokemon cards ever have sold for prices in the millions, it’s understandable that hobbyists and investors alike are quick to jump on limited sets. Those hoping to resell Prismatic Evolutions products or individual cards have snapped up as much stock as they can in hopes of striking rich, but it may have been in vain.

The Pokemon Company has now responded to major backlash for the Prismatic Evolutions stock shortages.

The Pokemon Company printing more Prismatic Evolutions following stock shortage

In an announcement posted to social media platform X, The Pokemon Company commiserated with TCG fans and revealed its plan of action. “We’re aware that some fans may experience difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet-Prismatic Evolutions products at launch due to high demand impacting availability,” the announcement began.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this.” The Pokemon Company confirmed that newly printed stock would hit retailers “as soon as possible”. So, why was Prismatic Evolutions so sought after?

Well, the key contributor is the sheer popularity of Eevee and its evolutions which are the focal point of this set and of The Pokemon Company in what they’re calling ‘Year of the Eevee’. All eight of the ‘Eeveelutions’ have received full-art promo variants in Prismatic Evolutions and they’ve become valuable chase cards.

The Pokemon Company

At present, there are eBay listings for ungraded copies of the set’s Umbreon EX for $2,800. The prospect of pulling one has those who’ve managed to get their hands on Prismatic Evolutions stock selling Elite Trainer Boxes for close to $600 despite the initial price being only $60.

Fortunately, since the announcement that more Prismatic Evolutions products would be printed, there has been a notable decline in more extortionate listings. Whether this will also impact the value of chase cards remains to be seen.