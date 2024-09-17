The Plucky Squire review – Delightful indie hit has something for everyone

The Plucky Squire is a delectable indie hit that exudes charm from every pixel. Whether you’re turning the pages of its 2D sidescrolling adventure or chopping away at pesky foes in the 3D world, often mixing the two to solve its inventive puzzles, it’s all a complete delight.

When we first saw The Plucky Squire back in 2022, it immediately cinched its hooks into our imaginations. What a game-changer of a concept to not just develop a 2D sidescroller, but also develop a 3D platformer and merge them together. Drawn to Death had an inverse of the formula years ago with middling results, bringing players onto the page. Here, we’re jumping out.

That was the hook teased two years prior and now, it’s clearer than ever what a great idea it was from the beginning. Able to jump between dimensions at any point, emerging from a child’s storybook out into their bedroom, it’s a genius thought that’s been realized with remarkable whimsy, detail, and above all else, creativity.

You get the sense the developers have no end to their innovation, as while this novel concept sells the game, dozens more uniquely inventive puzzles and challenges await within. It’s an absolute blast from start to finish and one of the more well-rounded indie games we’ve seen in some time. While we have our nitpicks, it’s a worthwhile adventure for fans of all ages.

The Plucky Squire – Key details

Price: $29.99 USD | £24.99 GBP | $43.99 AUD

$29.99 USD | £24.99 GBP | $43.99 AUD Developer: All Possible Futures

All Possible Futures Release date: September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Plucky Squire trailer

A most pleasant adventure

Above all else, there’s just no denying The Plucky Squire’s immensely satisfying visuals. Each frame a painting is quite literally the case here with every second coming across as a new drawing in the most vibrant kid’s book you’ve ever seen.

Enemy animations, subtle reactions from NPCs, how butterflies float so elegantly across the page, every on-screen element is so joyfully brought to life you can’t help but fall down the rabbit hole, completely absorbed in its sheer wonder.

Variety is a huge plus here too, as you venture through the game’s 10 chapters, all dissimilar from the last. In one instance you’re wandering through a verdant forest, the next you’re dashing through a larger-than-life castle, then you’re zipping through the space with a jetpack.

Devolver Digital You’re always venturing through new territories in The Plucky Squire.

Each pivot is a breath of fresh air to keep the experience from growing stale, it knows just when to move on as one idea wears out its welcome.

Puzzle-solving through time and space

While just one of The Plucky Squire’s halves would’ve lent to a fun game in its own right, the main differentiator is its ability to transform on the fly. At the touch of a button – albeit, in set locations in every stage – you’re able to leap from the pages of the storybook out into the physical world.

It’s just as clever as it sounds and the way in which the game’s developers play with this freedom is something you owe to yourself to experience as unspoiled as possible.

Be it the way objects are manipulated through the dimensions or simply how level design works around the expansive space above any given page, its ingenuity will leave you smiling more often than not. “Wait, I can actually do that?” a phrase uttered more than once throughout my playthrough.

Devolver Digital Jumping out into the 3D world doesn’t always go according to plan.

More often than not, puzzles can’t be solved within their current area. Fear not, however, as you can jump out of the book, look back over previous pages, and find a solution to the problem. An object you blissfully walked past two stages ago may now prove vital. A sentence in an earlier chapter may now change the landscape in the current situation. It’s all brilliant stuff and really urges you to think outside the confines of typical puzzle-solving quirks.

On the downside, however, it has to be said that while Moonbeard – our wizardly mentor throughout the game – is an amazing character, his input does impede the experience. Typically, before you even get a chance to figure out a puzzle on the next page, he’s offered up friendly advice that’s a little too helpful. Hinting at what’s to come is one thing, but too often does Moonbeard spell it out clear as day. Some of these lines are optional, meaning they can be avoided, but unfortunately, many are not.

Devolver Digital Some of the game’s most clever puzzles are solved before you even get a chance to solve them.

Beyond the creativity in its structure, there’s plenty to love when it comes to the fundamentals too. From inventive boss fights that all but serve as their own enjoyable minigames, to collectibles you’ll track down in hard-to-reach areas, there’s a decent amount to see and do.

You can backtrack here and there, but there’s little in the way of optional challenges or more advanced puzzle rooms. It’s pretty much just the main path with a few hidden collectibles you’ll need to flip back the pages for.

In some rare cases, the environment can be a bit of a burden. Every now and then, the lighting made it tricky to see exactly where the game wanted me to go next in the 3D world. There were a few times I felt I was just aimlessly trying to jump up makeshift scaffolding in hopes of figuring out where to go.

On the whole, it’s relatively easy to digest at roughly 8-10 hours depending on how much you care about tracking down collectibles, and that can be a boon or a negative based on who you ask. While a somewhat shorter experience can be refreshing, the price of admission here may have others wishing for more. At $29.99 USD, it’s on the higher end for indie games, at least at launch.

You’re paying for quality content at the end of the day, just don’t jump in expecting the most substantial game this year.

Devolver Digital No one can deny The Plucky Squire’s flawless appearance.

Something for everyone

With its great variety, new mechanics coming into focus every few minutes, The Plucky Squire truly does offer up fun for anyone regardless of prior gaming experience.

You could be a lifelong gamer sparking some nostalgia with a new twist or a kid approaching their very first game. No matter your background, this indie does a brilliant job of making itself both accessible and appealing.

The Verdict – 4/5

Ultimately, price does factor into the equation too, and with its debut on the market at the higher end for games of this scope, it’s a perfect pickup on sale, but a tougher ask upon release. There’s great value here if you’re after a quick treat, but for those seeking more bang for every buck, you may be best waiting a while.

Reviewed on PS5