The Outer Worlds ‘Peril on Gorgon’ revealed: trailer, release date, more

During the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, Microsoft and Obsidian Games unveiled The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, a new expansion for the RPG.

In 2019, one game that unexpectedly took the industry by storm was The Outer Worlds. Developed by people who created the Fallout series, the game was widely viewed as one of the best RPGs to be released in recent memory.

Unfortunately, despite the game's success, The Outer Worlds hasn't really gotten any post-launch content. There's been no DLC or expansions and the only real major piece of support the game got, aside from patches and bug fixes, was the release of a Nintendo Switch version back in June 2020, which didn't receive the same reception as the console versions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQAU6rn5mS8 ;

That's changing, however, as the developer announced the first expansion for the RPG titled The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon and its set to release in just a couple of months, on September 9, 2020.

The expansion itself gives players a ton of new content, including a new story based on the origins of the Adrena-Time, the consumable developed by Spacer's Choice. Of course, players will also have access to new items to use while playing through the story, including new weapons and armor.

Obsidian also confirmed that the level cap, which is currently set at 30, is going to be raised to 33. While that may not seem like a lot, it will give players more incentive to grind during their playthrough of the expansion.

While one expansion is great, it will only last you for so long. Luckily, Obsidian has announced that this will be the first of two expansions. The second, titled Murder on Eridanos, currently hasn't been detailed, however, the studio did confirm that an upcoming expansion pass will net you access to both pieces of content.

Giving players access to new content is never a bad thing, however, it'll be interesting to see just how much content comes with each one. If it's easy to just blow through the content in just a couple of hours, it might be seen as a bit of a disappointment, even with two expansions lined up. Still, only time will tell what the case is.