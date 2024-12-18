The Outer Worlds 2: Gameplay trailer, platforms & everything we know

The Outer Worlds 2 is finally on the horizon after its initial 2021 announcement, promising more action, more weapons, and “more graphics” in the sci-fi RPG sequel.

The first game was released in 2019, bringing a smaller-scale RPG set in an alternate future where megacorporations have colonized space. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, who made Fallout: New Vegas, it puts humor at the forefront of a classic RPG experience where you build your character and make decisions to affect the outcome of various storylines.

We’ve had two trailers since The Outer Worlds 2 was announced in 2021, with the Game Awards 2024 showing off some gameplay and revealing the release window. Here’s everything we know about Obsidian’s next spacefaring RPG so far.

The Outer Worlds 2 will be released in 2025, but there’s no confirmed release date yet.

Obsidian Entertainment are also releasing Avowed, their fantasy RPG, in February 2025 so it’s unlikely we’ll see the Outer Worlds 2 too soon afterward. The most likely time would be the fall or winter of 2025, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Obsidian Entertainment

Platforms

The Outer Worlds 2 comes to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC through the Xbox App and Steam.

Despite being from Xbox Game Studios, it won’t be Xbox-exclusive like Starfield or Stalker 2. But, we might see it come to PS5 later, the same as how December’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on PlayStation in spring 2025.

Is The Outer Worlds 2 on Game Pass?

Yes, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one.

The Outer Worlds follows a long list of Xbox’s first-party games coming to the subscription service on day one, including Indiana Jones, Stalker 2, Starfield, and Hellblade 2.

Trailers

The first Outer Worlds 2 trailer arrived in June 2021, giving a very honest look at where they were in development, saying they hadn’t finished the main character’s design, “or finished the story, or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show.”

The first gameplay trailer arrived in December 2024, showing off gameplay, some of the content, and its 2025 release window.

What is The Outer Worlds 2 about? Story details

Although a sequel to the first game, Outer Worlds 2 takes place with a totally new cast of characters in a different part of the universe.

You play as an Earth Directorate agent tasked with uncovering what’s causing galaxy-threatening rifts. The devs said it’s entirely up to you how you deal with these rifts. Oh, and this is all happening right in the middle of a war.

The Procterate (the current rulers), a rebellious scientific religious order, and a corporate mega-power are all vying for control of these rifts, and your gameplay decisions will determine who comes out on top.

The first game was a relatively short 20-30 hour adventure but this sequel is set to be “two times bigger” so expect a much longer main story and more side quests to tackle.

Obsidian Entertainment State, church, and capitalism are all fighting for control over these rifts.

Gameplay

Like the first, The Outer Worlds 2 is a first-person action RPG where you can use guns, melee weapons, and grenades.

As it’s a full-on RPG, you’ll be able to create your character and choose their personality and morals as you play – they can be as heroic, evil, or comically dumb as you like. There are skill trees and skill checks in dialogue, so expect all the usual RPG staples.

You’ll also be able to recruit a crew of companions and send them out to fight for you. They’ll all have “unique traits, backgrounds, and goals” so it’s up to you whether you want to help them along the way.

Obsidian Entertainment There will be even more weapons to use in The Outer Worlds 2.

Does The Outer Worlds 2 have multiplayer?

The devs confirmed that The Outer Worlds 2 will be a “single-player RPG” so don’t expect any multiplayer or co-op features. If you’re looking to play it with a friend, there’s nothing out there that’s a direct 1:1 but No Man’s Sky might scratch that space exploration itch, and Borderlands has similar humor.

And that's everything we know about The Outer Worlds 2 so far!