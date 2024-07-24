The First Descendant’s “godsent” hotfix delivers the top-requested change

The First Descendant’s latest hotfix delivered the game’s most requested change by significantly cutting Outpost Mission cooldown times.

Outpost Missions in The First Descendant are a crucial aspect of the game. By completing them, you get essential materials to upgrade your loot and unlock Ultimate Descendants.

However, players were frustrated by a five-minute cooldown period after completing these missions, which made it “impossible to farm Ultimates.”

This downtime forced players to either wait idly or use workarounds like switching lobbies or teleporting to different zones.

In response, The First Descendant’s Hotfix 1.0.4 dramatically reduced the Outpost Missions’ cooldown to just one minute. This lets players re-engage with missions quickly without resorting to workarounds.

This hotfix added rewards like gold in Special Operations and revamps Void Fragments farming, which players previously slammed as an annoying grind.

Nexon

The First Descendant Director Joo Min-seok stated, “We have shortened the cooldowns for all outposts so that players can play them more frequently without deliberately failing and no longer need to search for outposts with shorter cooldowns by moving around the map.”

On Reddit, TFD players have warmly welcomed the hotfix’s change, praising it as a “godsend.”

One player noted, “The outpost timer cooldown reduction to one minute is a game-changer. It’s much less painful not having to region hop.”

Another complimented, “Such a nice improvement. No longer have to warp in and out, which can take a minute for some outposts far from the teleport points.”

The First Descendant devs continue to impress the community by actively listening to feedback and implementing requested changes.

This hotfix proves the developers intend to evolve TFD with player feedback, ensuring its growth and success despite past criticisms. With Asmongold and fan support, Nexon is setting up The First Descendant for long-term success.