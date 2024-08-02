The First Descendant reveals free EXP & more for a limited time

To commemorate the first major update, The First Descendant players will receive free in-game items such as EXP boosts and more for a limited time.

The First Descendant’s first significant update included UItimate Valby, a new descendant named Luna, and several other changes and additions to the game. Since Luna failed to impress and is ranked B on our tier list, players will want to see the latest improvements — such as the new Ultimate weapon, Peace Maker.

While the free update includes a multitude of new content, as stated in the patch notes, Nexon is offering free rewards to users for a limited time.

Posting on the official X account, Nexon revealed that all players will receive Gold Boost +30%, Kyper Shard Boost +30%, Descendant EXP Boost +30%, and Weapon Mastery EXP Boost +30% for free.

Nexon/Dexerto Luna is the newest Descendant introduced in the game.

These rewards will be sent on August 2, between 12 am – 11:59 pm PDT. Players can claim these rewards from their in-game Mailbox before August 8 at 11:59 pm PDT.

Each of the awards has a three-day activation period, which means that once engaged, they will remain active for that duration.

Players have appreciated this move by Nexon and have taken to social media to share their thoughts. One such player said, “Double W for making Luna and Ultimate Valby so easy to obtain! 14th Descendant unlocked and 15th in the making.”

Another wrote, “You guys are too good to us. Seriously, thanks for the extra buffs!” A third one wrote, “This is right on time since I just unlocked my 9th & 10th descendant (Gley & Enzo). Plus, I’m still in the process of leveling up Sharen & Ultimate Lepic!”

Nexon also said that a hotfix would be published shortly to address some of the bugs and improvements included with the patch. However, no detailed information on this patch has been made available as of yet.