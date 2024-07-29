The First Descendant players slam major issue with Transcendent mods

The First Descendant includes a complex system of modules that vastly alter how well each character functions. Some of the most desirable are Transcendent modules, but players have identified a major flaw.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their belief that too many Transcendent mods have unclear or hidden effects that may render them seemingly useless in the eyes of the community.

Many were quick to agree, giving their own examples of convoluted instructions attached to modules.

One said, “Yeah, it feels like it’s translated using AI sometimes. Regenerative Braking for Lepic says something like, ‘It sometimes regenerates MP when using the skill…’ What skill? So I looked at it on another screen, and it’s cleared up as it says, ‘It sometimes regenerates MP when using skills.’ Just removing a word and making the skill plural cleared it up.”

Another added, “Exactly. And if their reasoning, for why it’s not clear, is to make it less complex or more ‘simple’ they can easily make it as a ‘press button to view detailed information’.”

Interestingly, this hasn’t been an effort on the developer’s part to hide any potential negative effects, as one response noted, “I find it hilarious that some of the mods are actually better than they state as well.

“I was building my Ultimate Bunny, and the mod to make her 3rd skill do more damage but also hit fewer targets greatly reduces the cooldown of the skill, but the duration stays the same. Nowhere does it mention reduced cooldown, so I had to switch my build up a lot.”

In actuality, the lack of clarity on Transcendent modules has been a symptom of a wider issue with The First Descendant. Localization problems and issues with instructional clarity have been present across the board, with much of the game remaining an enigma to large portions of the community.