The First Descendant players are at their wits’ end with the Void Shard grind, branding it as the “most annoying thing in the game.”

Void Fragment missions challenge players to defeat waves of monsters before a timer runs out. Once all enemies are vanquished, players can break the Void Fragment to collect Void Shards, essential for starting Outpost Missions.

The goal is to gather Amorphous Materials to unlock new characters. This gameplay loop is designed to be engaging and goal-oriented, keeping players hooked as they progress.

But that’s not the story players told on The First Descendant Reddit forum. Here, TFD players slammed the Void Shard grind game loop as “terrible” and “exhausting.”

Players’ major issue with this gameplay loop is the low Amorphus Material drop rate. As one player put it “you regularly do a dozen+ and get nothing or maybe 1 or 2 trickling in.”

This gameplay loop requires players to use characters of every element to boost drop rates, endure lengthy waits, and grind through mission after mission, all for a meager drop rate of “20-25%.”

Another major gripe is the shared Void Shard expense. As one frustrated player noted, “If someone else starts the mission spending their shards, it will take yours too if you join, even though it’s completely unnecessary.” This means that even when collaborating on an Outpost mission in this co-op looter shooter, both players must spend their Void Shards to earn rewards.

The First Descendant players aren’t shy about it: They want faster, more rewarding Void Shard farming and consistent Amorphous Material drops.

Despite the complaints, The First Descendant continues to thrive. Nexon’s game boasts an average of 129,160 daily players, and one dedicated gamer has even managed to conquer the grind and unlock all Ultimate Descendants without spending any money.