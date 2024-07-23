The First Descendant players call out major issue with Premium Battle Pass

The First Descendant has courted controversy since its release for what some consider predatory monetization practices. The Premium Battle pass has now also come in for criticism, with players unhappy at the rewards on offer.

In a post on Reddit, one player lamented the lack of catalysts and activators included as part of the Premium Battle Pass rewards.

Crystallisation Catalysts are an important item in The First Descendant, allowing players to change the Module Socket Type on owned weapons or their Descendant. Though they are very useful, they are also relatively easy to farm via several unique methods.

Article continues after ad

The same is not true of Energy Activators, which are extremely time-consuming to earn. Energy Activators expand module slots for weapons and Descendants, and coming across them during gameplay is very difficult.

Many players underneath the post felt that, at the very least, Activators should be included as part of the Premium Battle Pass offering. One said, “The main reason I didn’t opt into buying it. If it rewarded a non-ult Descendant or two Descendant slots, then maybe. No cata or energies is instant no from me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others shared other rewards they felt should be included. They said, “I agree with an Activator, Catalysts are a lot easier to get by comparison. Hell would be nice if they added a free character slot to the BP. I’m pretty sure people would appreciate it, considering how cheap it is to unlock it anyway.”

A third added, “Catalysts are not the problem. Activators are! Trying to get those blueprints are next to impossible. We should be able to choose our rewards after we use the right material, I reckon, because it’s hard enough just to get some of them in the first place.”

Article continues after ad

Whether developer Nexon will reconsider the current Battle Pass offering remains unclear, but they are yet to intimate that changes could be on the way.