The First Descendant players call out major flaw with boss fights

The First Descendant has some fairly spectacular boss fights, and they act as the game’s main set-piece moments. Unfortunately, players have one major gripe that severely mars the experience.

In a post on Reddit, one player pointed out that many of the game’s bosses can do significant damage that can’t be dodged or avoided (other than by using cover).

Bosses such as Swamp Walker and others have missile barrages and other highly explosive ranged attacks. These track the player perfectly, not allowing them to dodge no matter how well-timed their movements are.

The major issue with this is that many of the Descendants available to players are specifically designed with movement in mind. Essentially, eliminating this from their toolkit quickly hurts the fun available to players of characters where speed and agility are the priority.

Many were quick to agree with the original post. One said, “Executioner and Pyromaniac with the giant elemental globe that homes in on you while spitting out smaller orbs that track you. If I don’t hide behind something to destroy the large globe, I have to face tank it immediately to destroy it, or it spends its entire duration spinning around the arena, pelting me with its hot zappy discharge.”

Another added, “The tracking on some of the mission barrages literally can’t be dodged unless you’re behind cover, I can’t count the number of times a Walker’s mission barrage did a full 180 to me when I’ve grappled away.”

Nexon Players have taken issue with how much unavoidable damage bosses like the Gravewalker Colossus deal.

A third shared their feeling that the system feels like an unnecessary punishment. They said, “Some of the attacks are just laserbeams that will perfectly track you until you’re behind cover no matter how much you’re moving or how fast. It doesn’t feel like I died because of anything I did wrong; it feels like I died because they decided I would, so I will.”

Nexon is yet to announce any major changes to the way boss fights work in the game right now. As such, some are likely to remain considerably more frustrating than others, particularly for those using Bunny or other similar Descendants.