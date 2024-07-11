The First Descendant player destroys Devourer with ultimate “No Launcher” Gley build

Devourer is an incredibly tough boss to defeat in The First Descendant and some players are losing their minds over creating the perfect build to destroy him.

The First Descendant promises players epic boss battles on vast worlds where they can team up with others and secure the area by wiping out the evil alien faction. Nexon’s looter shooter features a massive roster of characters, each with their own distinctive skill set and modules that make them deadly for enemies.

One of the most formidable bosses in the game is Devourer, and players are finding this foe so tough that they are experimenting with character builds to find its weak spots and defeat it in a single run.

One Reddit user shared that they were able to destroy Devourer quickly using an Ultimate Gley build with no launchers.

In a video, they show themself going up against a Hard-mode Devourer and defeating it in seconds using a stacked set of build with ultimate modules.

The player used a level 100 Eternal Willpower Assault Rifle that was upgraded to 378,287 DPS and had 76 modules applied to it. Furthermore, their Gley build used 79 Module Capacity with a Mastery Rank 12 and character Level 40 with a Level 100 Frozen Phase Reactor.

Here’s the complete module allotment in their build:

10 Shortsword Skill Modules

8 MP Conversion Control Modules

6 Focus on Singular Attack Modules

6 Focus on Non-Attribute Battle Modules

8 Stim Accelerant HP Modules

13 Maximize Toxic Resist HP Modules

8 HP Collector Support Tech Modules

6 Nimble Fingers Modules

8 Increased HP Modules

8 Skill Extension Modules

8 Increased Defense Modules

The above-listed modules increased the attack damage majorly of the Gley build and increased its max HP by 449%.

Looking at the clip several First Descendant players turned in their amusement and raised questions to the user who posted it. One such player said, “This looks much better than the launcher, I can’t see anything with people shooting those nonstop.”

To the comment above the original user replied, “I suspect this will scale much better vs launcher build. Launcher can’t build crit rate reliably. It also can’t hit weak spots consistently. Launcher also forces you to be in melee range as its projectile velocity is laughable. In my opinion, this should be the go-to build for infinite ammo Gley.”

Another player asked the user why they were using two of the same weapon in different slots, to which they replied, “I have two variations one for mobbing and one for bossing. Bossing one has a colossus damage bonus.”

If you’re wondering about the best build for Gley, we’ve got you sorted with a detailed guide on the best modules and weapons you’d need to claim more EXP and weapons while completing missions in The First Descendant.