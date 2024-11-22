The First Descendant directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

The First Descendant directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesNexon
Whether you’re looking for the best character build or the Ultimate Weapon to choose in The First Descendant, you’ve come to the right place. Dexerto’s writers have been grinding the game to discover everything there is to find, and here are all of our guides in one place.
Nexon’s third-person looter shooter The First Descendant launched in July 2024, taking clear inspiration from giants of the genre, Destiny 2 and Warframe. But, whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newcomer, diving in requires a lot of learning.
With multiple characters and weapons to unlock, loot to find, and builds to create, this directory guides you through everything you need to know.
The First Descendant general guides
If you’re just starting out in The First Descendant, these guides will take you through all the characters, weapons, who to play as first, and more.
- All characters
- All weapons
- Best starter characters to pick
- Is The First Descendant cross-platform?
- Best settings for Steam Deck & Windows handhelds
- PC system requirements
- All voice actors
- Every Bunny skin in The First Descendant
How to guides
- How to play The First Descendant with friends
- How to unlock Bunny
- How to unlock Gley
- How to unlock Ajax
- How to unlock Jayber
- How to unlock Blair
- How to unlock Valby
- How to unlock Luna
- How to destroy Void Fragments
- How to rank up Mastery
- How to get Caliber
- How to get Metal Accelerants
- How to get Shape Memory Alloy
- How to get Superfluid
- How to open Encrypted Vault
- How to complete Follow Their Traces quest
- How to get Thunder Cage Ultimate Weapon
- How to fast travel
- How to beat Devourer
- How to beat Pyromaniac
- How to find Anais
- How to get all The First Descendant Twitch drops
Tier lists
If you want to use the best of the best, our experts have tested each weapon and character and placed them in handy tier lists.
Character build guides
Once you’ve decided which character you want to use, check out the best skills, weapons, reactors, and modules to use with them.
Ultimate Weapon build guides
- Best Thunder Cage build
- Best Nazeistra’s Devotion build
- Best Python Instinct build
- Best Piercing Light build
- Best Wave of Light build
- Best Clairvoyance build
Meet our team of The First Descendant experts
Our experts have been playing The First Descendant since launch and have used their expertise to bring you the most accurate and helpful guides possible.
