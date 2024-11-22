The First Descendant directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Whether you’re looking for the best character build or the Ultimate Weapon to choose in The First Descendant, you’ve come to the right place. Dexerto’s writers have been grinding the game to discover everything there is to find, and here are all of our guides in one place.

Nexon’s third-person looter shooter The First Descendant launched in July 2024, taking clear inspiration from giants of the genre, Destiny 2 and Warframe. But, whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newcomer, diving in requires a lot of learning.

With multiple characters and weapons to unlock, loot to find, and builds to create, this directory guides you through everything you need to know.

The First Descendant general guides

If you’re just starting out in The First Descendant, these guides will take you through all the characters, weapons, who to play as first, and more.

How to guides

Tier lists

If you want to use the best of the best, our experts have tested each weapon and character and placed them in handy tier lists.

Character build guides

Once you’ve decided which character you want to use, check out the best skills, weapons, reactors, and modules to use with them.

Ultimate Weapon build guides

Meet our team of The First Descendant experts

Our experts have been playing The First Descendant since launch and have used their expertise to bring you the most accurate and helpful guides possible.

You can check out our dedicated news page for more on The First Descendant.