The First Descendant devs praised for transparency amid drop rate complaints

The First Descendant devs have been praised by players for their “positivity and transparency” following major in-game drop rate concerns.

The First Descendant has quickly made waves across the gaming space, the new third-person looter shooter amassing a strong following despite only releasing on July 2, 2024.

However, the game has not been immune to issues, bugs, and community feedback. Shortly after launch, players slammed Nexon for the shooter’s “greedy” microtransactions.

A leading complaint from players relates to the game’s drop rate system, with many seeking clarification from the dev team in regard to the variability of drops.

Nexon The First Descendant is making waves in the gaming industry

In light of this, developer Nexon provided additional feedback as part of their first hotfix patch for the game, clarifying community questions about drop rates and in turn, garnering major praise from the player base.

Article continues after ad

“We are well aware that as many Descendants begin farming in earnest, various discussions are taking place regarding drop rates,” began the devs.

Article continues after ad

“There is no variable drop rate system in The First Descendant. We are using the fixed rates displayed in the game. The Dev Team has reviewed the acquisition rates across all servers and confirmed that they are dropping according to the rates displayed.”

Furthermore, the team also reassured players that they are “currently working on various measures to ensure the community can trust the dev team such as disclosing item drop amounts for each content.”

They ended by once again reiterating that, “The First Descendant will continue to communicate transparently and honestly.”

Article continues after ad

Across Reddit, The First Descendant players have praised Nexon for handling “initial launch feedback about as well as you could ask for.”

One Reddit user wrote, “Honestly I’ve heard horror stories about Nexon but I’ve seen only positivity and transparency from them with The First Descendant so far.”

Another stated, “Transparency makes me want to play the game longer tbh, good patch notes.”