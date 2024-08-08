The First Descendant August 13 early patch notes: Frost Walker nerf, farming improvements

Nexon has announced the details regarding The First Descendant‘s next update ahead of its mid-August release.

Hotfix 1.0.7, which is planned for an August 13, 2024 release, is set to make a slew of changes, which game director Minseok Joo discussed in a new Dev Note that goes over “key updates.”

Some highlights include adjustments to the Frost Walker boss fight that are intended to help players defeat it “through public matchmaking more easily” and “usability improvements” that make it easier to find information about the materials you’re farming.

Here’s everything we know about The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.7 so far.

The First Descendant Hotfix 1.0.7 early patch notes

Nexon Games

Early patch notes for Hotfix 1.0.7 can be found here.

First, we’re adjusting the options for the Infiltration Operation on Hard Mode. The ‘Grappling Hook Disabled’ and ‘Jump Disabled’ options will be removed from the selection list. Additionally, the Select All option will no longer be deselected when changes are made after selecting all options.

Moreover, we’re planning further improvements for the Infiltration Operation on Hard Mode in Season 1. These include removing Occupation tasks and focusing more on Eliminations. We’re also replacing the random combination of options with preset selections and expanding matchmaking parameters.

Next, let’s talk about content adjustments. We’re going to add some extra time for you to choose restart option after completing Intercept Battles, Special Operations, and Infiltration Operations. For your preference, ‘Restart with Squad’ and ‘Restart Alone’ buttons will be provided.

Additionally, we’re making characters invincible when standing on hazardous areas after intercepts are done, making use of the ‘Reconstructed Device’ more convenient.

The difficulty of the ‘Frost Walker’ mechanism will be adjusted so you can enjoy this void intercept battle through public matchmaking more easily.

In Special Operation, AFK players will be moved automatically to the 'Abort' selection during Interim Review. Also, monsters' HP will be reduced, and more ammo will be dropped easily in Void Fusion Reactors.

Monster spawn intervals are shortened in Void Fragments (Poison Attribute) located at ‘Echo Swamp – Derelict Covert’.

We’re also addressing the issue where weapon proficiency is not gained for equipped weapons when using Unique Weapons, such as during Luna’s ‘Stage Presence’.

Lastly, we have usability improvements. We will enhance your farming experience with several improvements. In Hotfix 1.0.7, we’re adding a feature that allows you to quickly identify key information about your equipment by looking at icons in the inventory. You’ll be able to see how many ultimate options an item has without opening its tooltip and identify the attributes & Arche types of Reactors through icons.

Additionally, we’re speeding up the tooltip display to help you sort valuable items more efficiently.

One last thing! From previous patch note where we discussed plans to support build diversity, we noticed discussions in the community about whether socket types need to be assigned eleven times for each loadout pages.

Rest assured; we aim to support build diversity in a more user-friendly manner. If you prefer to use the same socket type across Loadout Pages 1, 2, and 3, your current setup will remain unchanged. Socket type assignments will only be required if you want different socket types for each loadout.

The First Descendant aims to be a long-time beloved game. To achieve this, we’re committed to improving the game in ways that resonate with you. We deeply appreciate everyone and our communities, and we’ll continue to strive to provide more enjoyable contents. Thank you.

That’s everything to know about The First Descendant next update ahead of its August 13 release! For more on the game, check out our tier lists on every Descendant and best Ultimate weapons in the game.