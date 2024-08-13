The First Descendant 1.0.7 patch notes: Battle Pass nerfed, weapon buffs & new Descendant teased

Nexon has deployed a new patch in The First Descendant pre-season bringing several nerfs and buffs and teases a new character coming soon.

On August 13, Nexon released a hotfix v1.0.7 in The First Descendant which brings multiple changes and fixes to the game. Earlier this month the game released a new Descendant Luna, and some weapons to introduce a new playstyle for players.

The patch has addressed several bugs and issues, introducing fixes to those. Alongside that, they’ve made crucial adjustments to Battle Pass challenges that according to players were hard to grind and buffed up some weapon abilities as well.

Nexon Games Nexon has teased a new Descendant coming in Season 1 quite soon.

However, one of the key reveals they was a new Descendant tease, with TFD announcing that a new face will be added to the game soon in Season 1. Nexon posted an image on The First Descendant X account with the caption, “The new Descendant is armed with cold fury and ready to strike. What do you think is her greatest strategy?”

While the Descendant’s look is still under wraps, here’s everything that was added with the newest patch.

Content Improvements

(1) Content

If you do not select “Abort” or “Continue” during an Interim Review in Special Operations, “Abort” will be selected automatically.

Lowered the difficulty of mechanics in the Hard Intercept Battle “Frost Walker.”

Destroying Frenzied parts will now generate two Embers.

Increased the maximum threshold of the Frenzy Gauge, reducing the number of times of the Colossus becoming Frenzied.

When using slug shots to Frenzied Colossus, its leg movements will be reduced, making it easier to aim at its Weak Points.

Characters will no longer receive damage when they are in a hazardous area once the Void Intercept Battle ends.

When “Molten Fortress” is defeated, the lava on the ground is now removed immediately.

When “Swamp Walker” is defeated, the “Disease” status effect is now removed immediately.

The restart function of Void Intercept Battles, Special Operations and Infiltration Operations is now separated into two types: “Start with the current Squad” and “Restart Mission.” The time available for “Start with the current Squad” is also increased to 60 seconds.

The display animation for Amorphous Materials when using a Reconstructing Device has been simplified, letting you quickly check the materials.

(2) Field

In the “Echo Swamp – Derelict Covert”, Void Fragment (Toxic) monsters will now spawn faster.

The HP of monsters in Void Fusion Reactors has been reduced, and they will now drop more ammo and recovery orbs when you defeat them.

(3) Battle Pass

We identified an issue where the requirements for the Battle Pass Week 6 Challenge “Wouldn’t It Hurt More If My Rifle Fired Harder?” were not met retroactively. We changed the requirements to “Enhance Rifling Reinforcement to Level 3.”

Reduced the difficulty of Weekly Challenges for Battle Pass Week 7 and 8, also increasing the amount of reward EXP and Supply Coins.

(4) UI/UX

When selecting all additional options in Hard Infiltration Operations, all the options will remain selected even if you change the additional options.

Grappling Hook Disabled and Jump Disabled from the list of additional options that can be selected in Hard Infiltration Operations has been removed.

You can now check the tooltip of Amorphous Material icons in the Change Selectable Reward screen in Hard Infiltration Operations.

Tooltips for equipment now show up faster.

Equipment option tiers are now displayed on the icon.

Set effects of External Components are now displayed on the icon.

In the Module Acquisition Info, you can now check whether a module can be acquired via Combining. The modules that can only be acquired via Combining are “Hardline Suppression”, “Shot Focus”, and “Shield Collector.”

In the Consumables menu of the Library, you can now see the amount of consumables you currently have.

When receiving all Lost and Found items, if there is not enough Inventory space, you can now only receive items in according to the remaining space.

When the Unique Abilities of an Ultimate Weapon permanently change the weapon’s default performance, you can now check the changes on the basic info screen.

(5) Descendants

Fixed the amount of Recovery displayed on the skill tooltip for Yujin so that it matches the improvements made to his Recovery amount in Hotfix 1.0.6.

By overhauling the formula of Yujin’s Recovery skill, the amount of Recovery has been slightly increased for Skill Level 4.

You can now gain Weapon Proficiency when you defeat an enemy with a Unique Weapon (e.g. Luna’s Stage Presence).

You can now acquire Luna’s “Noise Surge” Modification Module in the Hard Intercept Battle “Executioner.”

(6) Miscellaneous

[Console] Improved AMD Frame Generation for PS5, XSX, and XSS.

Changed the name of “Support Droid” to “Support Drone.”

Bug Fixes

(1) UI/UX

Fixed an issue where applying a filter at the Lab and re-entering the menu caused the filter to not be applied to the list despite the filter itself being maintained.

[Console] Fixed an issue where “Peace Maker” did not show up in the Weapon Material Research Auto-Search.

[Console] Fixed an issue where searching “Fire”, “Chill”, and “Electric” with auto-suggestions for Descendant Modules also filtered other attributes.

(2) Descendants

Fixed an issue where Bunny’s “Thrill Bomb” skill did not hit nearby enemies when she was equipped with “High-Voltage.”

Fixed an issue where Luna danced while holding her gun when she used an enhanced skill with the “Noise Surge” module.

Fixed an issue where Luna’s facial graphics were intermittently rendered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Sharen could cancel her skill (Mouse Right Click, Controller LT) even after she fired her “Flash Shortsword” skill during ending motions.

Fixed an issue where equipping a Range Module would not change the skill description for Ultimate Lepic and Lepic’s “Traction Grenade.”

Fixed an issue where equipping a Range Module would not expand the effect of Lepic’s “Traction Grenade.”

(3) Equipment, Modules

Fixed an issue where the display of Firearm Critical Hit Rate was switched with Skill Critical Hit Rate in the 4-piece set effect tooltip for the External Component “Acrobat” set effects.

[Other Languages] Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the “Spiral Tidal Wave” Skill Module omitted a description saying “Attracts Gluttony’s impurities.”

Fixed an issue in Intercept Battles where two players could remove parts at the same time when using the “Mid-Air Maneuvering” Sub Module.

(4) Field

Fixed an issue where a Support Drone in the “Echo Swamp” outpost did not function properly.

Fixed an issue where Void Fragment reward that let you receive all four kinds of Shards was changed from 4,3,3,3 to 3,3,3,3.

Fixed an issue in the Laboratory where effects activated when defeating an enemy (skills or unique effects for Ultimate Weapons) could still occur even when Vulgus Invincibility was enabled.

(5) Mission

Fixed an issue where being tasked with collection for the Fortress Infiltration Operations “Quarantine Zone” and “Heart of the Fortress” with a 4-member party could intermittently cause a Champion Monster to not spawn, making it impossible to acquire the “Balanced Plasma Battery.”

Increased the monster kill score for the Infiltration Operation “The Haven.” Fixed an issue where it was impossible to reach a perfect score even when increasing options to 240%.

Fixed an issue in Hard Infiltration Operation “Unknown Laboratory” where a player reaching a No Resurrection Zone in advance could cause other players to not be teleported to the No Resurrection Zone.

Fixed an issue where a melee enemy would intermittently stop moving and not pursue players.

(6) Miscellaneous

[PC] Fixed an issue where using certain skills would glitch the screen when the Nvidia Reflex Boost Mode was enabled.

