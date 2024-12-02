The Finals Season 5: teaser trailer, leaked key art & more

The Finals Season 5 is almost here, bringing with it a host of additions to the game’s sandbox with new weapons, balance changes, and an Aztec-themed aesthetic to tie everything together.

With the deadline for Season 4 and its associated battle pass set for December 12, players of the arcade shooter only have a limited amount of time to finish off any outstanding quests before Season 5 arrives.

Embark has set December 5 as the date for when Contestants will learn more about everything coming with the last major update for The Finals in 2024. In the meantime, though, we’ve already received hints of what’s to come in the form of a teaser trailer and leaked key art. Read on for all the details.

The Finals Season 5 begins December 12, the date of which we know thanks to the in-game countdown to Season 4’s end and its associated battle pass.

Season 5 teaser trailer

A teaser trailer for Season 5 was shown during 2024’s Golden Joystick Awards.

The montage of clips making up the trailer gives little away about what players can expect from the update, but Embark outlined that more details will be shared on December 5. Check out the teaser below.

Leaked key art

Surprisingly, little is currently known about the new content arriving with Season 5. However, due to key art “accidentally leaking” on November 21, Embark subsequently shared the official version, which depicts an Aztec-themed character wielding what appears to be a brand-new weapon.

The Finals is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. However, during 2024’s Golden Joystick Awards, Embark confirmed that the shooter will be available on PlayStation 4 from December 12, the same day that Season 5 goes live.

Embark has yet to confirm if the PlayStation 4 version will have crossplay and cross-progression, but we’ll update this section as and when we know more.

Likewise, if you’d prefer not to be matched with players on platforms different from your own, cross-platform can be opted out of at any time.

