The Finals players praise new patch 1.4.0 as step in the right direction

The Finals has recently dropped a big patch that tweaks the game’s balance, and fans are praising it for getting the game closer to where it needs to be.

Multiplayer-only games will always need constant tweaking and changing to get the balance right.

Fans of The Finals has been getting some small tweaks since its release on December 7th, 2023 to get it where players want it.

Now, with the latest and largest 1.4.0 patch, players are very happy with the changes being made as the game continues to evolve to where they want it to be.

The Finals players are more than satisfied with Patch 1.4.0

When the update dropped and players were able to take their first glance at its changes, they took to social media to share their reactions to it. And those reactions were, for the most part, positive.

On a Reddit post of the patch notes, a user responded with: “Honestly I think this was a great patch,… Baby steps along the way to perfection!”

Elsewhere on the subreddit, more positive reception was shared with another user feeling excited about what the changes mean for playing as a Light character: “The slight Nerf to the RPG is massive for Light players.”

However, not every player in The Finals was thrilled, as some players feel like the patch is very much favoring the Light characters, which have already been a popular choice in the game.

One user made their own post, in which they said: “One thing we can all agree is the Light Class is broken AF, and what they did with this patch about it? They buffed the Stun Gun range from 10 to 12…”

Many players did not respond kindly to this post, however, with one user venting their frustrations with the community: “Okey can we stop this crying 24/7? Holy f.”

Changing a game’s balance will always upset some people, but it is clear that a majority of players of The Finals are happy with this patch and are excited for what is to come.