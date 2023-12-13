The Finals Hotfix 1.2.3 patch notes: Steam login, SBMM fixes, more

The Finals, despite its immense popularity, has been suffering from a few issues that fans are not at all happy about. As such, the developers have released the patch notes for Hotfix 1.2.3 which looks to address some of the most prominent issues.

The Finals has been quite a success in the opening week of its release. The game has managed to amass a massive player base on Steam and has surpassed the likes of Call of Duty with ease.

However, being a PvP game, some issues need fixing within The Finals. Therefore, the developers have addressed a few of those in Hotfix 1.2.3 which looks to aim at the login problems of Steam, SBMM, and a few others.

Embark Studios The Finals Hotfix 1.2.3 revealed

What’s changed in The Finals Hotfix 1.2.3 patch notes?

The first major issue that the developers have addressed in the patch notes is the login issue that Steam players have been facing. There have been several error codes that pop up while trying to play the game on Steam, with one of them being a faulty ban message. This issue has been resolved in this Hotfix.

Additionally, SBMM has been an issue where games where sometimes players are getting matched against high-skilled opponents on account of winning a few games in a row. This issue has also been addressed to further lobby balancing.

The Finals Hotfix 1.2.3 patch notes

The fixes that have arrived with The Finals Hotfix 1.2.3 are as follows:

Fixed a Steam login problem that caused players to receive a faulty ban message.

Made some changes to our skill-based matchmaking to ensure better-quality games. This means matchmaking times are likely to be ever so slightly longer, but you should find yourselves in slightly closer matches.

Updated the way backfills work in Quick Cash and Bank It. This should mean that you get backfilled less often and when you do get backfilled, you should have more time remaining in the match, especially in Bank It mode.

Fixed the incorrect timer on the in-game shop.

This is all you need to know about the Hotfix 1.2.3 patch notes for The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

