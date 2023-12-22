All The Finals hidden achievements & how to get them

The Finals features several hidden achievements that players can unlock, but unlocking some of them can be rather tricky. So, here’s how you can get every single hidden achievement in The Finals.

The Finals is the latest BR game that has caught the attention of the FPS community, with many players around the world enjoying its explosive gameplay. With a variety of deadly weapons, unique Contestant builds, and unlockables — there’s plenty for players to get their teeth stuck into.

While winning matches is a great way to flex your skills, The Finals also features several hidden achievements that can be unlocked. These range from grenade-based accidents to bouncing meteors off jump pads.

So, if you’re looking to get every achievement in The Finals, then our handy hidden achievements guide has you covered.

How to get all The Finals hidden achievements

Embark Studios Some of The Finals’ hidden achievements can be tricky to unlock.

There are a total of six hidden achievements in The Finals, so here’s exactly what you need to do to unlock them all:

THE FINALS HIDDEN ACHIEVEMENTs HOW TO GET Artful Expressionist Eliminate a player while emoting. In order to unlock this achievement, we recommend throwing a grenade and starting an emote before it explodes. This is fairly easy to do when you get the drop any enemies that happen to be camping out in a building. Blast Caster Place an Explosive Mine on a carriable item and throw it at an enemy. Space Rock Skipper Bounce a meteor off a Jump Pad during a Meteor Shower event. This achievement is time-sensitive, in that you’ll need to wait until the second half or end of a match. We recommend playing a Medium build so that you can place a Jump Pad in the area where the meteor will land. Sky Bridge Saboteur Destroy the skybridge in Seoul. Simply plant explosives on the red cylinders near the bridge and detonate them. Showboaster Emote after successfully killing an enemy player. Butter Fingers This achievement is the easiest and most embarrassing to unlock. All you’ll need to do is get killed by your own grenade.

So, there you have it, that’s every hidden achievement you can unlock in The Finals. Make sure you check out our The Finals page for all the latest news and updates.

