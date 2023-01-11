The Dark Pictures: Switchback – Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Supermassive Games has announced a brand new VR experience featuring shooting, rollercoasters, and horror. Here’s everything you need to know about The Dark Pictures: Switchback.

The Dark Pictures anthology has been a raving success since its first title Man of Medan in 2019. Since then three new games have been released, with one spin-off on the way. The Dark Pictures: Switchback strays a little from its narrative-heavy predecessors, forcing more on a VR experience for those looking for thrills, scares, and a bit of fighting.

With the game coming out soon, we’ve put together everything you need to know about The Dark Pictures: Switchback including its release date, platforms, and what the game’s all about.

Contents

Yes, The Dark Pictures: Switchback will be releasing on February 22, 2023.

It comes as the first spin-off title in the anthology, also contributing as the fifth game in the series, and is already shaping up to be a creepy title unlike any other.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback trailer

Developer, Supermassive Games, and PlayStation released a creepy trailer featuring scenes from the game, all kitted out in the franchise’s classic design style, complete with a few fantastic jumpscares. You can watch it below.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback gameplay

While Switchback may be part of The Dark Pictures anthology, it’s extremely different from what anyone has seen from the franchise. Although it still brings that flair many have already experienced by Supermassive Games, especially in their 2016 title, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Similar to Rush of Blood, this is a VR game that brings you onto a haunted rollercoaster where you must shoot every cursed, creepy, or dangerous creature lurking along the track.

It’s not known if this game has a storyline, rather looking like a simple rollercoaster ride with a shooter on top mixed in with the classic horror theme.

What platforms is it available on?

Switchback is a PlayStation exclusive, meaning it will only be available to play on the PlayStation VR2, which comes out on the same day.

It is not known whether the game will transfer to other platforms but given the VR nature, it seems unlikely.

That’s all you need to know about The Dark Pictures: Switchback. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some other upcoming releases:

