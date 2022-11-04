The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – release date, trailer, & everything we know

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

The Devil in Me is the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, here’s everything we know about our next meeting with The Curator.

Following in the footsteps of the Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes, The Devil in Me will be the fourth and final installment of season one in The Dark Pictures Anthology. However, more are planned in Season 2. The game will be a survival horror narrative adventure where the player guides several characters through a perilous horror story.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is similar to Until Dawn and The Quarry in many ways, as it is also developed by Supermassive Games. Every chapter of the anthology is separate from the last, but each shares similar themes and gameplay elements.

Bandai Namco The cast of characters in The Devil in Me.

Yes, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will release on November 18, 2022, across all platforms.

The game can also be purchased in a bundle with previous games in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

What platforms will The Devil in Me be on?

The Devil in Me will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

There’s been no word on a Nintendo Switch release, but other chapters in the Anthology haven’t been released on that console.

Trailer

Check out the game’s reveal trailer below:

Gameplay and setting

The premise of this chapter involves a group of documentary filmmakers visiting the replica home of an infamous serial killer – before things start going horribly wrong.

The Devil in Me will essentially be a playable movie where the player needs to perform quick-time-events and make snap decisions to move the story forward. These decisions can be the difference between every character making it out alive, or all ending up dead by the time the credits roll.

This means that the game will benefit from multiple playthroughs, giving players the chance to see different endings and unlock different secrets each time.

So, that’s everything we know so far about the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology.

