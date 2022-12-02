The Callisto Protocol voice cast: All characters and voice actors

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast.

More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.

The Callisto Protocol is a sci-fi horror game that emphasizes creepy storytelling alongside violent cinematic action. Below, we’ll provide a breakdown of the full cast of characters in The Callisto Protocol. We’ll also point out where you might have seen them before.

Striking Distance Studios The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara portrays Dani Nakamura.

The Callisto Protocol cast

The following actors portray the roles listed below in The Callisto Protocol:

Jacob Lee – Josh Duhamel

– Josh Duhamel Dani Nakamura – Karen Fukuhara

– Karen Fukuhara Ellas Porter – Zeke Alton

– Zeke Alton Warden Duncan Cole – James C. Mathis III

– James C. Mathis III Captain Leon Ferris – Sam Witwer

Sam Witwer Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Louise Barnes

– Louise Barnes Max Barrow – Jeff Schine

Where you’ve seen the Callisto Protocol cast before

Josh Duhamel

Duhamel voices William Pierson in Call Of Duty: WWII. However, Duhamel is most well-known for his role as William Lennox in the Transformers film franchise.

Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara is most well-known for her celebrated role as the vigilante Kimiko in Amazon Prime’s The Boys. The character is also referred to as ‘The Female of the Species,’ a reference to a Space song about her being ‘more deadly than the male.’ Fukuhara also portrayed Katana in the first Suicide Squad film.

Zeke Alton

Alton has appeared in various video games including, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and World Of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth.

Striking Distance Studios The Callisto Protocol characters are all in immense danger.

James C. Mathis III

Mathis lends his voice as Tchalla the Black Panther in several different Marvel TV shows. He also voiced Hildisvini in God Of War: Ragnarok and Sigint, the young DARPA Chief from Metal Gear Solid 3.

Sam Witwer

Witwer is no stranger to survival horror, voicing the protagonist Deacon St. John in the open-world zombie game, Days Gone.

Louise Barnes

Barnes portrayed Miranda in the Starz Treasure Island prequel Black Sails.

Jeff Schine

Jeff Schine is a veteran video game voice actor. His most famous role is playing Chris Redfield in the Resident Evil series.

So that’s the full main Callisto Protocol cast. For more guides and information on this new sci-fi adventure, check out some more content below:

