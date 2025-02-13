The best recipes to cook up in Avowed

The best recipes to cook up in AvowedDexerto/Obsidian Entertainment
Setting up camp in Avowed gives players the opportunity to do several things, from enchanting Unique weapons to upgrading armor. It also lets you cook recipes that prove very useful as you journey through the Living Lands.
Though cooking might not sound like the most exciting pursuit in a high-octane RPG like Avowed, it’s one of the most worthwhile features to get to grips with. Each recipe has its own benefit, and taking the right prepared food or drink with you on a quest can be the difference between life and death.
It’s also a great way to pick up temporary stat boosts before engaging in particularly difficult quests or tasks. Whether you need extra Might, Dexterity or anything else, there is usually a way to make that a reality with the right recipe.
As such, we’ve prepared our picks for the best recipes to cook in Avowed, to make sure you’re rarely caught out by the enemy.
Best Avowed recipes
Though all recipes in Avowed have some use, we’ve picked the ten that are the most effective at what they do. Don’t be afraid to cook the less costly, lower-output alternatives if you’re in a tough spot.
All’s-Leaf Tea
- Effects:
- 150 Essence Regeneration
- +20% Maximum Essence
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Mushroom
- 1x Produce (Fruit)
- 1x Produce (Vegetable)
The woes of being a Wizard in Avowed mostly boil down to running out of Essence (the RPG’s version of mana) at the most inopportune moment. Having a bunch of All’s Leaf Tea on hand is the best way around that (outside of potions), and it’s not a hassle to produce with easily found ingredients.
The additional increase to your Maximum Essence level is also huge, and should carry you through the rest of the fight.
Beetle Pie
- Effects:
- +2 Might
- +10% Damage
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Beetle Jerky or Spiced Beetle Sausage
- 1x Produce (Vegetable)
- 1x Produce (Grain & Filler)
If you’re the kind of person who likes to run into battle at full tilt with sword in hand, a portion of Beetle Pie beforehand may be the meal for you. It adds +10 Damage as a baseline effect, with +2 Might adding another 6% damage on top.
The increase to the latter also allows you to carry more, so it’s a great food item to have if there’s some precious loot you don’t want to leave behind.
Cured Bovigrand Loin
- Effects: 150 Health Regeneration
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Raw Bovigrand Meat
Serving as the equivalent for All’s-Leaf Tea for Health Regeneration, Cured Bovigrand Loin will give you a huge shot in the arm when things are looking dicey. All you need to make it is Raw Bovigrand Meat, so get out there and get hunting (or buy it from one of the shops in Paradis).
Darkest Rauataian Chocolate
- Effects:
- +1 Perception
- +1 Dexterity
- +10% Movement Speed
- Ingredients Required:
- 2x Produce (Grain & Filler)
- 1x Honey or Produce (Fruit)
The difficult-to-spell Darkest Rauataian Chocolate is one of the game’s most useful stat buff food items. Adding a point to both Perception and Dexterity, you’ll benefit from increased Attack Speed, Action Speed, Critical Hit Chance, and, crucially, Maximum Range. The latter is hugely helpful for casters in particular, so Wizards will want to be aware of this one.
Fruitful Wine
- Effects:
- +2 Constitution
- +5% Damage Reduction
- Ingredients Required:
- 3x Produce (Fruit)
- 1x Rotten Food
The first time you come across Rotten Food in Avowed feels like an underwhelming experience, but it’s actually a valuable ingredient for several recipes. Chief among those is Fruitful Wine, which reduces incoming damage and adds two points to Constitution.
The increase to the latter is enough to provide a 10% increase to your overall health and a 12% bump to Poison and Bleed Resistance (affixes you will suffer from a lot).
Grenade
- Effects: Explosive area damage when thrown
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Pelt, Iron Chunk or Softwood Branch
- 1x Drink (Alcoholic)
In a bit of a departure from the other items on this list, cauldrons aren’t just used for cooking food, but grenades as well. For relatively easy to secure ingredients you get two grenades, and they are brilliant items to have when faced with several enemies or a boss with a high health pool. Always have a few on hand if you can.
Grog
- Effects: Cures Poison, Bleed and Elemental Accumulations, and restored Health based on the amount cured. +70% Poison, Bleed and Elemental Damage Resistance.
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Drink (Alcoholic)
- 1x Produce (Fruit)
Don’t be put off by the name, Grog is a remarkably well-rounded drink to have when you’ve been in a tough fight. In Avowed, there will be quite a few occasions where you survive the initial engagement but will inevitably be taken out by another effect.
Grog puts most of those fears to rest, curing many of the game’s most brutal status effects, as well as restoring health. It’s also great before a big fight, bumping up your resistances by a staggering 70%.
Mariner’s Porridge/Stew
- Effects:
- 70 Health Regeneration
- 70 Essence Regeneration
- Ingredients Required (Mariner’s Porridge):
- 1x Cooked Fish or Ingredient (Animal Product)
- 1x Produce (Vegetable) or 1x Produce (Grain & Filler)
- Ingredients Required (Stew):
- 1x Cooked Meat
- 1x Produce
- 1x Cooked Meat, Cooked Fish, Ingredient (Animal Product) or Produce
We’ve lumped Mariner’s Porridge and Stew together because they do exactly the same thing, providing a nice boost to Health Regeneration and Essence Regeneration for longer engagements. It’s a no-nonsense recipe that should be a bit of a staple in your inventory.
Murkbrew
- Effects:
- +2 Intellect
- +10% Maximum Essence
- Ingredients Required:
- 3x Mushroom
Murkbrew is a little more specific than some of the other recipes in this list, but if you’re a spellcaster, it’s invaluable. In the first instance, it increases Max Essence by 10% (which is always nice to have), but the real bonus is the +2 Intellect on offer.
This results in a further 10% increase to Max Essence, with an additional 12% Elemental Resistance to boot. As a squishy and resource-hungry Wizard, Murkbrew should be near the top of your list.
Saucco
- Effects:
- +1 Might
- +1 Constitution
- Ingredients Required:
- 1x Springeberries
- 1x Produce (Vegetable)
- 1x Rotten Food
Tank characters who are searching for their next drink should look no further than Saucco. With an additional point in Might and Constitution, you’ll get an extra 3% Damage, 10% Carry Capacity, 5% Maximum Health and 6% Poison and Bleed Resistance. It’s a compelling package and one that should work well for melee characters.
So, those are the best recipes in Avowed. While cooking up a storm, be sure to complement the food with the best Ranger build or the best companions, to help increase your survivability.