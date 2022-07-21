Tfue claims Apex Legends and Fortnite are not “real competitive games” like Valorant

Jacob Hale . 5 minutes ago

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has suggested that professional battle royale players in games like Fortnite and Apex Legends should play a “real” competitive game like Valorant if they’re not happy with content creators getting invited to big tournaments.

Tfue is one of the most well-known names in the gaming world, having had his come-up, ironically, as a top battle royale streamer and one of the best Fortnite pros out there.

Since then, he’s flitted between different games, predominantly staying in the battle royale realm but not so much as a competitor but more as just a Twitch streamer.

The discussion around BR esports has long been a divisive one, with some critics arguing that no battle royale game can be genuinely competitive due to their random nature, but that hasn’t stopped many top players making very comfortable livings as pro players in Apex Legends, Fortnite, or Warzone.

One other criticism that battle royale esports have always faced, too, is how often content creators are invited to compete in tournaments where pros are also playing, saying that it takes away the opportunity from legitimate competitors who have yet to break through.

Tfue doesn’t believe this to be as big of an issue as others, as he explained during a Twitch stream on July 20.

“At the end of the day, you’re playing a competitive battle royale,” he said. “If I own Fortnite or Apex Legends, I’m inviting every big streamer to play in my events, no matter how much money’s on the line.

“It’s a f**king battle royale. If you want to play a real competitive game, go play Valorant, you know what I’m saying? F**king CS. Rocket League. League of Legends.”

Of course, many battle royale competitors have gone on to compete in other titles, Valorant being the main one. Players such as Psalm, Poach, and Thwifo, who were top names in Fortnite, switched to the Riot Games FPS when the game came out.

It’s likely that, with battle royale games being so popular for streamers, content creator invites will never actually stop completely — but Tfue thinks that if you’re concerned about that, you might want to switch to a “real” competitive game.