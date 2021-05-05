TFT patch 11.9b notes: Aphelios nerfed, Revenant heal reduced, more - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.10 is around the corner, but in the lead-up to the massive overhaul, the developers dropped patch 11.9b to iron out some flaws. Here’s a list of everything that’s included.

TFT Set 5 has been a resounding success for the most part. However, it has suffered from some balance issues, particularly with Aphelios, Mordekaiser, and the Revenant trait. Fortunately, those have now been addressed in the latest B-Patch.

Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer broke the news on Twitter. “In approximately 24 hours, we’ll be applying a B-Patch to hit some balance outliers,” he said. “In order to give you time to theory craft, here are the notes. Some bigger swings that we hope will open things up. More coming in 11.10 as well.”

In approximately 24 hours, we'll be applying a B-Patch to hit some balance outliers. In order to give you time to theory craft, here are the notes. Some bigger swings that we hope will open things up. More coming in 11.10 as well. Will post again once it's live. pic.twitter.com/EXaowxuwi7 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) May 4, 2021

Aphelios, Ivern and Mordekaiser nerfed

TFT players have been calling for Aphelios to be nerfed for quite some time, and although there’s more to come in patch 11.10, the developers have already gotten the ball rolling.

His Attack Damage has been reduced from 80 to 70, and his Attack Speed has also been reduced from 0.9 to 0.85. The changes are subtle, but they should be enough to satisfy fans for the time being.

Meanwhile, two other 4-Cost Heroes, Ivern and Mordekaister, have also been slightly nerfed. The spell radius of Ivern’s Daisy has been reduced from two hexes to one, while Mordekaiser’s Spell Damage has been reduced from 500/650/5000 to 450/600/5000.

Revenant trait heal reduction

You don’t have to look far to see fans complaining about the Revenant trait. The consensus is that the heal was a little too strong, and the developers agree. They’ve effectively halved it, reducing the output from 30/75 to 10/40.

Most fans are delighted with this change. However, some expressed concern about whether it will impact specific champions like Nocturne. We’ll have to wait and see how he performs with the new changes.

LeBlanc bugfixes

The developers fixed two bugs that have made LeBlanc an absolute nightmare to play against. From this patch onward, her chains will no longer hit the same target, and the cast animation will always begin instantly.

This means players can’t incessantly spam her ult anymore, which is music to the ears of everyone who has fallen victim to it.

TFT patch 11.9b notes

Traits

Legionnaire

Attack speed reduced from 25/60/150/250% to 25/60/110/180%

Revenant

Heal reduced from 30/75% to 10/40%

Champions

1-Cost

Ziggs

Attack speed reduced from 0.85 to 0.75

2-Cost

Kennen

Mana reduced from 50/100 to 40/100

Spell Damage reduced from 150/200/300 to 150/200/250

Spell Stun Duration redacted from 1.5/2/3 seconds to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

LeBlanc

Spellcast Mana Lock increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds

Mana increased from 0/50 to 20/60

Bugfix: Both chains can no longer hit the same target

Bugfix: LeBlanc now always begins her cast animation immediately at the beginning of her cast time

4-Cost

Aphelios

Attack Damage reduced from 80 to 70

Attack Speed reduced from 0.9 to 0.85

Ivern

Daisy Speed Radius reduced from 2 hexes to 1 hex



Mordekaiser

Spell Damage reduced from 500/650/5000 to 450/600/5000

5-Cost

Volibear