Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Full car list

Test Drive Unlimited has returned with Solar Crown bringing the historic racing game franchise back, and it features a new and exciting car list.

One of the most defining features of TDU that differentiates it from the likes of Forza Horizon and Need For Speed is its focus on collection. From clothes to houses to cars, the franchise has always offered players plenty of options for building their enterprise.

Solar Crown is no exception, with Nacon’s ambitious open-world racer offering a wide range of cars for you to earn and buy. There’s so many that it can be tricky to keep on top of what cars are even available, especially as they are scattered across the game’s many unique locations.

Article continues after ad

To help you out, we’ve put together this complete car list, detailing every single vehicle you can own in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

All cars in TDU Solar Crown

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown features 98 cars from 30 different manufacturers. These are unlocked by purchasing them from a suitable dealership, finding wrecks scattered across the map, or owning the game’s premium editions, with each car having its own requirements.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto You can purchase cars from the various dealerships found across Hong Kong.

Here’s the full car list for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown:

Article continues after ad

Abarth

Abarth 500 Abarth (2008)

AC Cars

AC 427 (1966)

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe (2013)

(2013) Alfa Romeo 4C Spider (2015)

(2015) Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione (2007)

(2007) Alfa Romeo 8C Spider (2008)

(2008) Alfa Romeo MiTo Quadrifoglio Verde (2010)

Alpine

Alpine A110 (1973)

(1973) Alpine A110 Legende (2018)

Aston Martin

Aston Martin DB11 (2018)

(2018) Aston Martin Vantage (2010)

Audi

Audi Q7 V12 TDI (2009)

(2009) Audi R8 Coupe V10 RWS (2018)

(2018) Audi R8 Green Hell (2020)

(2020) Audi R8 RWD Panther Edition (2021)

(2021) Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS (2018)

(2018) Audi R8 V10 Decennium Coupe (2019)

(2019) Audi TT RS Coupe (2017)

(2017) Audi e-tron GT quattro (2023)

Bentley

Bentley Continental GT (2018)

BMW

BMW i8 Roadster (2018)

(2018) BMW M4 Competition (2021)

Bugatti

Bugatti Chiron (2016)

(2016) Bugatti Chiron Sport (2018)

(2018) Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans Bugatti (2019)

(2019) Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (2015)

(2015) Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (2011)

Caterham

Caterham Seven 620R (2016)

(2016) Caterham Seven CSR 260 (2005)

Dexerto The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is received as a reward for reaching level 15.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (2024)

(2024) Chevrolet Corvette C1 (1956)

(1956) Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZR1 (2019)

(2019) Chevrolet Corvette Stringray C8 (2021)

Citreon

Citroen 2CV (1967)

Dodge

Dodge Challenger SRT HellCat Widebody (2018)

(2018) Dodge Viper SRT Coupe (2017)

Ferrari

Ferrari 250 GTO (1962)

(1962) Ferrari 308 GTS (1977)

(1977) Ferrari 488 Pista (2018)

(2018) Ferrari 812 Superfact (2017)

(2017) Ferrari Dino 246 GTS (1972)

(1972) Ferrari Enzo (2002)

(2002) Ferrari F40 (1987)

(1987) Ferrari FXX-K Evo (2017)

(2017) Ferrari Portofino (2017)

(2017) Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M (2008)

Ford

Ford F-150 (2018)

(2018) Ford GT (2006)

(2006) Ford GT (2016)

(2016) Ford GT Carbon Series (2016)

(2016) Ford GT Heritage Edition (2021)

(2021) Ford GT40 Mk.1 (1964)

(1964) Ford Mustang (1967)

(1967) Ford Mustang GT (2018)

(2018) Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R (2018)

(2018) Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2010)

(2010) Ford Shelby GT500 (2010)

Jaguar

Jaguar D-Type (1954)

(1954) Jaguar E-Type (1965)

(1965) Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe (1965)

Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Agera RS (2015)

(2015) Koenigsegg Regera (2018)

Lancia

Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V (1989)

(1989) Lancia Stratos (1973)

Lamborghini

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (2018)

(2018) Lamborghini Centenario (2016)

(2016) Lamborghini Countach LP400 (1973)

(1973) Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021)

(2021) Lamborghini Huracan Performante (2017)

(2017) Lamborghini Miura SV (1971)

(1971) Lamborghini Urus (2020)

Lotus

Lotus Emira (2021)

(2021) Lotus Evija (2020)

(2020) Lotus Exige Cup 380 (2018)

Dexerto The Maserati CM20 is received as a reward for reaching level 20.

Maserati

Maserati MC20 (2024)

McLaren

McLaren 570S (2015)

(2015) McLaren 720S (2017)

(2017) McLaren MP4-12C (2011)

Mini

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020)

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (1954)

(1954) Mercedes-Benz AMG G65 Final Edition (2018)

(2018) Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R ( 2016)

2016) Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series Performance Pack (2009)

(2009) Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG-Performance Pack (2009)

(2009) Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (2013)

Nissan

Nissan 370Z (2011)

(2011) Nissan GT-R R35 (2009)

Porsche

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe 930 (1986)

(1986) Porsche 911 R 991 (2018)

(2018) Porsche 918 Spyder (2013)

(2013) Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo (2021)

Shelby

Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (1965)

Sientero

Sientero Reinita (2011)

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Beetle (1965)

(1965) Volkswagen Beetle Buggy (1972)

W Motors

W Motors Fenyr SuperSport (2017)

With Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown being a live service game, more cars are bound to be added in the future, so be sure to revisit this page to see what new rides are introduced in future updates.