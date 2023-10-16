Terrifying horror game forces you to restart every time you scream

An absolutely terrifying indie horror game, DON’T SCREAM, is forcing you to restart your progress every time you scream.

If you as a gamer want to explore some of the most boundary-pushing gameplay that utilizes as much of your body as possible, chances are you should be checking out DON’T SCREAM.

2021’s Before Your Eyes came onto the scene with its unique usage of your webcam, forcefully progressing the game every time you blink. And now, another indie title is coming out in its ilk.

DON’T SCREAM, developed by a pair of indie devs, is a horror game that forces you to restart every time you scream.

Using your microphone to pick up your voice, the game throws unpredictable jump scares at you and you’ll need to try your best to hold in your terror.

All rendered in Unreal Engine 5, the 90s camcorder found footage-inspired game asks you to explore the “mysterious Pineview Forest” for 18 minutes all without making a sound. However, time only progresses when you move, so you can’t just sit idly while the 18 minutes tick down.

Your microphone can be calibrated depending on your chosen difficulty. You can completely disable the feature, but the devs discourage it, or even have it register a minor squeak as a full-on scream.

The game claims to include dozens of “dynamic scares” with each playthrough providing a unique experience.

As their Steam description cheekily writes, “It’s the perfect game to scare the pants off your friends and family. Our lead playtester (also my wife) is currently in a clinic recovering.”

Ending off with a funny disclaimer reading, “We accept no responsibility for any underwear that may become unusable should you play our game.”

The game is currently in early access, with a planned release date of around 2023. You can check out their Steam page here.