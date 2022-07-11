Terminator survival game: Trailers, plot and everything we know

Sam Comrie . 2 hours ago

Terminator: Resistance publishers Nacon are back with a new open-world action game. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Terminator game.

Nacon Milan are re-entering the world of James Cameron’s beloved action franchise. After publishing the Teyon developed Terminator: Resistance, its time to face the dreaded T-800 cyborgs in a battle for humanity’s future once again.

From trailers to plot details, here’s everything you need to know about Nacon’s new Terminator game.

Contents

Terminator survival game: Is there a release date?

Nacon Milan have yet to reveal an official release date announcement, though we can expect to see the game released by late 2023.

We’ll update this article upon any release date details.

What platforms will it release on?

The next Terminator game has been confirmed to release on PC, while consoles are yet to be specified. It is likely that this could be a next-gen only title, releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles.

Terminator survival game: Trailers

Nacon Milan shared the reveal trailer for the open-world game on July 7, 2022.

Terminator survival game: Gameplay

In a first for the Terminator franchise’s gaming history, players will be placed into an open-world survival setting. Rather than following traditional mission paths, it is speculated that players will travel across a war-torn Los Angeles.

What will it be about?

A full story synopsis has yet to be unveiled by Nacon Milan. However, we do know that the game will be set after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. According to the developers, the game will be set in “Terminator universe with an original story building on the events from the films.”

And there you have it – we’ll be keeping updated with any developments as they occur. In the meantime, be sure to check out the latest news in the world of gaming.