Terminator open world survival game announced by Nacon

Lawrence Scotti . 11 hours ago

A new untitled Terminator open-world survival game was been announced during the Nacon Connect 2022 showcase and will be developed by Nacon Studio Milan.

The Terminator franchise has been quiet in the gaming space for quite some time. The last game release from the series was 2019’s Terminator: Resistance, an FPS which was panned by critics across the board at release.

Terminator’s most notable appearance since then is in Call of Duty’s Season 4 of Warzone, with a potential skin bundle soon on the way for the iconic 80’s film star.

Now, a few years later, Terminator is returning to the gaming space with an all-new trailer.

StudioCanal Terminator originally debuted in 1984.

Terminator survival game gets debut trailer

At the Nacon Connect 2022 showcase on July 7 the company released a trailer for an unannounced Terminator project.

An incredibly brief 20-second trailer shows off the shiny Terminator without revealing much else.

The game is set to be an open-world survival game, developed by Nacon Studio Milan.

According to Nacon’s website, this Terminator project will be the company’s only title outside of RiMS Racing, a motorcycle simulation game.

As far as setting the company revealed the game takes place, “[b]etween the events of Judgment Day and the formation of John Connor’s resistance.”

There is no official name for the project and no timetable for a release date has been announced.