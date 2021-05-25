Techland gives first glimpse into Dying Light 2's story - Dexerto

The sequel to the overly successful zombie survival RPG is highly anticipated, and Techland has given us some clues into how the story is going to play out in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light was an interesting concept that was executed perfectly when it was released back in 2015. Developer Techland took the popular concept of zombies within video games and molded it into an interactive story-driven game based around Kyle Crane.

Now, with the sequel to Dying Light already being announced back at E3 2018, the anticipation has been high for the next installment of the series. But, with no release date in sight as of now, Techland has provided us with a first look at some components surrounding the story of 2.

Advertisement

There are an ample amount of questions regarding the story in Dying Light 2, and Techland’s first clue about their sequel may have revealed some promising details. Let’s take a look!

Dying Light 2 dispatch package

In the lead-up to the game’s eventual release, Techland has sent some dispatch packages out to publications including us, which contained some interesting content regarding Dying Light 2. Within the package received by Dexerto included the following:

Dying Light 2 ‘Stay Human’ Flashlight

A letter containing some details about Dying Light 2’s story

Dying Light 2 sticker

Within the dispatch, the most interesting component without a doubt has to be the cryptic letter sent out by Techland. The story of the original Dying Light title was one of the best from 2015, and it drove the game to the success it had within the market. Now, it appears Techland is trying to send a message to all survivors looking to take on the challenge of the ruthless zombie horde in the sequel.

Advertisement

The letter within the Dying Light 2 dispatch reads as follows.

Read More: How to watch E3 2021

Hello, survivor! Remember Harran? Of course you do. But all that-that was just the beginning…. Now The City is our refuge, and it needs your help. Want to know more? You will, but you’ll have to hunt. I had to hide the info-this place isn’t safe. Track down the clues and remember, it’s all for your eyes only. This message cannot fall into the wrong hands. You’re our last chance, survivor!

For those who do not know, Harran was the city where Kyle Crane had to infiltrate within the first game, but the ending of the game is one that is still controversial to this day. Fans felt there was a lot left to be desired, but thankfully, there is another game rolling around sometime soon.

Read More: How to watch EA Play July Livestream

Based on the letter we received from Techland is going to a brand new location for the new game, and all we know as of now is that it is called The City. However, they have revealed certain details around the new map in past developer updates, and we know it is set somewhere in Europe and it will be a staggering four times larger than Harran.

Advertisement

So, it appears the survivors within the city are in a bit of danger according to the letter, and we can assume there are going to be more clues coming to us soon.

Using the provided flashlight on the letter, we could not find any hidden details on the letter, so hopefully, this is not the last dispatch we receive.