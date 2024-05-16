Taoqi in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Taoqi is a 4-star unit in Wuthering Waves who utilizes the Havoc element. Here is what we know about her so far.

Wuthering Waves is a brand-new free-to-play gacha game set for release on May 22, 2024 that features several characters players will have to earn the ability to play as. While some will be available as rewards, others such as Jiyan, Yinlin, and Calcharo will be available from gacha rolls.

Among them, one of the characters you will come across is Taoqi. She is one of the most popular units so far among the ones that have been revealed so far.

Thus, here’s everything you need to know about Taoqi in Wuthering Waves.

When does Taoqi release in Wuthering Waves?

Taoqi will be released on May 22, 2024, alongside the release of the game.

Who is Taoqi in Wuthering Waves?

Taoqi is a calm and collected character in Wuthering Waves. She works for the Ministry of Development and is in charge of border defense in Jinzhou. She is extremely reliable, and her goal is to protect everyone and provide them with a safe and secure life.

She is also quite diligent and has a perfect balance between her personal and professional life.

Taoqi’s Element in Wuthering Waves

Taoqi uses the Havoc element in Wuthering Waves. This is a mysterious element that is known to destroy other forms of matter.

Taoqi’s weapon in Wuthering Waves

Taoqi is a Broadblade user in Wuthering Waves, similar to Jiyan. She will be a DPS character, but she has a unique mechanic. As per information from the beta, her damage comes from perfect counters and timed dodges. She has similarities to Beidou from Genshin Impact.

Taoqi gameplay in Wuthering Waves

Here is a gameplay clip of Taoqi in Wuthering Waves. This gameplay is from the Closed Beta Test 2 which was released in April 2024.