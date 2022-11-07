Sword Art Online Last Recollection: Release window, trailer, gameplay & story

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Sword Art Online Last Recollection will enable anime fans to delve into another path as Kirito and his friends face the new challenges of the Underworld War. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest entry.

Sword Art Online is one of the most popular anime in recent years and Bandai Namco aims to delve into a new side of the hit show, with the release of Sword Art Online Last Recollection.

The upcoming JRPG will feature the titular character Kirito as he takes on the horrors of the Underworld War. Aside from featuring a number of familiar faces, the game features plenty of new content for Sword Art fans to delve into.

So, if you wish to know more about Sword Art Online Last Recollection, then our handy hub has all the release date, gameplay, and story information you need.

Is there a Sword Art Online Last Recollection release date?

Bandai Namco Sword Art Online Last Recollection will feature some familiar faces.

Sword Art Online Last Recollection is scheduled to release in 2023. The developers have yet to give a release window, but we’ll likely hear more information in the months to come. Be sure to check back here regularly for all the latest updates.

Sword Art Online Last Recollection platforms

Sword Art Online Last Recollection will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. This means players on all the above platforms can enjoy Kirito’s latest adventure.

Sword Art Online Last Recollection story

Sword Art Online Last Recollection takes a different path than the original Sword Art Online anime. In fact, the game’s story follow Kirito as he prepares to take on the challenges from the Underworld War.

“The gate to the Dark Territory cracks open, ready to unleash its terror upon the Human Realm when a mysterious Dark Knight named Dorothy flies in with a mission for Kirito and his friends. They will once again have to fight to protect this world.”

Sword Art Online Last Recollection gameplay

The Sword Art Online Last Recollection gameplay trailer showcases Kirito and others as they fight against hordes of the underworld. The official press releases note how the game will “keep its acclaimed JRPG style and increase the “action speed,” which will make combat with friends both smooth and stylish.

Characters appear to have special attacks and abilities that can be used to turn the tide of the fight, but we’ll likely see more gameplay as we get closer to launch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Sword Art Online Last Recollection. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs to get the latest news and updates on all the upcoming titles.

