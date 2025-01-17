A Nintendo Direct dedicated solely to the Switch 2 has been confirmed. From when it kicks off to where you can watch as well as what to expect, here’s the comprehensive run down.

Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch 2, the brand new console that while similar to its predecessor in look and feel, has already been confirmed to have plenty of new features such as backwards compatibility.

Following the brief announcement trailer for the Switch 2 on January 16, 2025, Nintendo confirmed that more details will be revealed at an upcoming Direct event, one that will focus entirely on the new console.

For those eager to know more about what the Switch 2 will entail, here is when and how to tune in to the Nintendo Direct as well as what we expect to be shown throughout.

When is the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct?

The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2, 2025.

The specific time at which the broadcast will go live has not yet been confirmed but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we know more.

Where to watch Switch 2 Direct

In keeping with tradition, the Direct will be live-streamed via the Nintendo website and on YouTube. For anyone unable to watch the show as it airs, fear not, as the stream will convert to a VOD so you’ll be able to catch up in your own time.

We’ll embed a link to the stream here once it’s scheduled on YouTube.

What to expect from the Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo has promised to provide a “closer look” at its new console and given the brief nature of the announcement trailer, the upcoming Direct is guaranteed to delve deeper into the nitty gritty details of the Switch 2.

Hardware and software overview

Nintendo The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct needs to outline exactly what the console is capable of.

While rumors and leaks have teased the specs for the Switch 2, Nintendo has yet to confirm any of these details. As such, a full rundown of the console’s hardware and software will likely be a huge talking point during the broadcast.

One of the biggest drawbacks of the original Switch was how it was much less powerful compared to current other consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (at the time, now even moreso with the Xbox Series X/S and PS5).

Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see just what the new machine is capable of when it comes to graphics, battery life, and other key features, especially given Nintendo now has much more competition in the hand-held market with the Steam Deck.

Another no-brainer, this Nintendo Direct will likely be where the company reveals the price tag for their new console as well as when players can expect to get their hands on it.

There is also the chance that following the Direct, Nintendo will open up pre-orders for the Switch 2 similarly to how they’ve done with previous game releases. However, this is largely dependent on when the console will be dropping.

Launch titles & other games arriving for the Switch 2

Nintendo Mario Kart is just one game expected to launch on the Switch 2.

Anytime a new console is unveiled, a fresh wave of video games are released as a way to further incentivize players to purchase it.

While it’s been confirmed that a new Mario Kart will be released on the Switch 2, there are plenty of other exciting Nintendo releases that we can expect to get updates on now that the console has been revealed.

Despite being set to be released in 2025, Pokemon Legends Z-A is still very much so under wraps. More details about the next big Pokemon title are almost certain to be mentioned. Whether this be a release date or just confirmation it’ll be available on the Switch 2, time will tell.

Furthermore, plenty of third-party games have already been rumored to be coming to the console, including Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed. A more concrete list of these games should also be expected to be touched on during Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct.