Swagg explains why TAQ-56 is Warzone 2’s “best” AR in Season 1

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s meta favors long-range weapons, and CoD streamer Swagg explained why the TAQ-56 is his go-to AR for the battle royale sequel.

We are still in the early days of Warzone 2, and the game’s meta has yet to fully develop. Just recently, players discovered weapon tuning is not linear, and each weapon and attachment has a specific sweet spot.

As with the case in every battle royale title, players want to know what weapons they should be using. We ranked the top five Warzone 2 weapons and concluded the TAQ-56 is the game’s best gun. Swagg crowned the TAQ-56 as WZ2’s best AR, begging the question, what makes it so powerful?

Article continues after ad

The CoD streamer explained why the Scar-H-inspired weapon is undeniably better than any other AR.

Activison The TAQ-56 is lethal at medium range.

Swagg claims the TAQ-56 is better than the M4

In his November 30 YouTube Video, Swagg shared his TAQ-56 loadout he used during a 26-kill game.

The streamer claimed the TAQ-56 performs better without a scope and conceded that ADS speed might be a little bit of an issue. However, he concluded by saying, “this weapon doesn’t miss from long range.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here is Swagg’s TAQ-56 loadout:

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 5.6 High Velocity

5.6 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

As for the weapon tuning, Swagg maxed out recoil steadiness and damage range, but we advise against following suit. WhosImmortal recently explained how maxing out stats does more harm than good.

Article continues after ad

The best way to weapon tune would be to increase recoil steadiness and damage range right up until the radar graph begins to dip in other areas. The same concept applies to every other attachment tuning.

Swagg increased recoil smoothness and bullet velocity for the Harbinger D20, recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability for the Phase-3 Grip, and damage range and bullet velocity for the 5.56 High Velocity rounds.