Surprise GTA Online Feb 28 update finally fixes major bugs: Full patch notes

Excessive cheating and exploits have made GTA Online unplayable, despite multiple attempts to crack down on the issue. The latest surprise update addresses security concerns and other major bugs.

Starting at the end of 2022, cheating and exploit abuse took a turn for the worst in GTA Online. Hackers discovered a way to kick players from games or even corrupt data and impact the function of PCs. Rockstar Games went on the defensive, significantly changing its ant-cheat system to protect players.

An update in early February made invite-only lobbies more secure, yet it wasn’t enough to completely seal off hackers. A day after the update went live, community members still slammed the developers for “outrageous” hacks ruining everything.

GTA Online’s latest update takes more security measures against cheaters and addresses several headache-inducing bugs.

Take-Two Interactive Hacking has plagued GTA Online PC and console players.

Rockstar Games dropped a surprise update on February 28, handling several community-requested issues.

GTA Online news account Liam shared an image of the vehicle window reflections in performance modes fixed as part of the latest update. The bug first appeared in early January and caused vehicle windows to no longer have reflections.

The developers also “implemented a new data protocol” that helps improves the overall security of network sessions and fixed crashing issues on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Players no longer need to worry about a bug that resulted in being told they must complete the prologue to access GTA Online.

GTA Online February 28 patch notes

Tez2 reported the GTA V patch is roughly 1 GB or 400 MB. Here are the full patch notes.

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to modify the TM-02 Khanjali, RCV, and Chernobog in their facility

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox OneSecurity

Implemented a new data protocol in GTA Online to improve the security of network sessions and player-to-player messaging

Game Stability and Performance

General stability improvements

[February 28, 2023] – PS5 / Xbox Series X|S

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in car windows missing reflections in some graphics modes

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in GTA Online

[February 28, 2023] – PCGame Stability and Performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly notified that they need to complete the Prologue to access GTA Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some accounts from accessing GTA Online due to stats having been modified by a third party

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in some users being able to abuse text chat systems on PC

[February 1, 2023] – PC

Security

Game Stability and Performance