Witchfire gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest with early access news

Summer Game Fest surprised fans with a new look at Witchfire, with a gameplay reveal and early access announcement.

The first-person shooter is expected to launch in late 2022, developed by Polish independent studio The Astronauts for Microsoft Windows.

It was first announced to be in development back in 2017.

On June 9, during the Summer Game Fest livestream, new footage of the dark fantasy title was unveiled – and it looks like fans of Destiny are going to lap this one up.

Watch Witchfire trailer from Summer Games Fest 2022

The presentation was hosted by journalist Geoff Keighley, where he was joined by not just a number of game developers and publishers from around the world, but also Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Advertisement

Read More: Summer Game Fest MW2 gameplay revealed

While the WWE superstar loves the spotlight, it was Witchfire that stole the show for that segment – as Astronauts gave more insight into their world.

A castle stands high in the mountains as the gameplay starts up, and viewers are walked through a number of guns and enemies that will appear in Witchfire.

During the press conference, it was stated that Witchfire early access is coming to early access “soon” with the wishlist being opened up for those interested.

The game is expected to launch in Q4 2022.