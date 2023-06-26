How to get Super Mario Oreos: Limited-edition Mario cookies

Nintendo has announced its collaboration with Oreo for limited-edition cookies. Here’s how to purchase them.

Following the popularity of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Nintendo franchise has joined forces with America’s favorite cookie – Oreo. For an undetermined amount of time, Mario fans can collect the different character designs on each Oreo.

Previously, the cookie company collaborated with Pokemon for the series’ 25th anniversary. The Mythical Pokemon Mew proved the hardest to find and cost a pretty penny on eBay.

Instead of Mew, the Bowser Oreo will become the rarest cookie to collect. However, some Mario fans may want to add all 16 Oreos to their collection.

How to get Super Mario Oreos: Where can they be bought?

The Super Mario cookies are available for pre-order now on Oreo’s website. The Nintendo Oreos will be available for a limited time at select retailers starting Monday, July 10, 2023.

The 16 different character embossments are Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, Fire Flower, Super Mushroom, Coin, Super Star, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Goomba, Boo, Blooper, Piranha Plant, and Spiny. Some fans are disappointed about the missing Princess Peach. However, Oreo has explained its reasoning for the decision.

Super Mario Oreos: What is the social media challenge?

In the Super Mario Oreo social challenge, fans must prevent Bowser from invading Princess Peach’s castle. They must stack as many as possible cookies on top of a Bowser Oreo until he falls into a glass of milk. Then, you must share a video of the challenge on social media for Oreo to notice the achievement.

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well,” said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at OREO. “We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom… Fans will have to wait and see!”

We’ll update this article on which retailers will receive the Super Mario x Oreo collab once we learn the information.