Super Mario Bros. Wonder players feel “crippled by the controls” of the game

Nintendo fans are sharing the grueling impact that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is having on their hands, with many feeling as though the intricate controls of the game are making them “crippled” as a result.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the newest 2D platformer to release from Nintendo. The new title is another successful outing for the Mario franchise, with players diving straight into the action, exploring the new worlds, and trying their hardest to beat each level.

Article continues after ad

While players have already expressed their frustration with certain levels of the game, others have taken it a step further. Nothing that the controls of the game have left them “crippled” and struggling to keep up.

Article continues after ad

In a new Reddit thread for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players have been sharing their thoughts on the gameplay of the new title. How the intricacies of the combat make getting through each level a true mission.

“Is anyone else crippled by the controls? I don’t understand why the dash and jump button have to be right next to each other and then the badges require you to press r with that same hand. It makes the badge challenges so much more frustrating than they need to be.”

Article continues after ad

Others have shared how they too struggle to keep up with the controls of the game. One user commented “in games where I can change the controls I typically make one of the triggers jump or dash. My hands cramp up just from writing for a few minutes so games where the controls are too close quickly become uncomfortable to play.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

I’m not saying everyone has a problem with these controls like this otherwise it wouldn’t be the standard but I find it impossible that there is no one else that finds these controls uncomfortable on their hands.”

Article continues after ad

However, others also noted that the button layout for Super Mario Bros. has always been similar over the course of the series.

“Dash & jump have literally always been next to each other for more than 30 years. It’s so you can do both with 1 thumb. You hold run and then roll your thumb down to jump as needed, without letting go of run.

Article continues after ad

Every game and console ever with triggers requires you to control the buttons with your thumb and the triggers with your fingers of the same hand.”

Article continues after ad

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest 2D platformer to arrive on the Nintendo Switch. For all the latest news and updates about the new game, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.