Super Mario Bros battle royale coming soon on Nintendo Switch

A new Mario battle royale game, called Super Mario Bros 35, has been announced by Nintendo during its surprise Direct, and it'll be coming soon to the Switch.

The Mario franchise is timeless. While most franchises stay around for a few years, Mario has been such a classic icon that's stayed in the spotlight for a while now.

Advertisement

While part of the reason is due to the character himself, the other is the fact that the franchise is able to easily adapt to the world and industry around it (with racing games like Mario Kart and mobile games Super Mario Run being obvious examples.)

Now, it seems like the franchise is about to dip its toes into another genre with the upcoming release of Super Mario Bros 35 on Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

The concept is relatively simple. According to Nintendo, 35 players will be tasked with completing the same Mario level as fast as they can. The last person to survive each level, wins.

Of course, it wouldn't be a new battle royale without a twist. In addition to trying to avoid enemies in each level, enemies that you defeat in the level will be sent to other players, increasing the difficulty even more.

The news was announced during Nintendo's surprise Mario-themed Direct, where they also revealed the highly anticipated Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, which includes remasters of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy.

Advertisement

A competitive clash comes to the Mushroom Kingdom! #SuperMarioBros35 is a competitive 35-player online battle where the last Mario standing wins! Beat courses while sending each other enemies you defeat! Coming 10/1 until 3/31 exclusively to #NintendoSwitchOnline. pic.twitter.com/z3bCja79mW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

Super Mario Bros 35 release date

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on the Super Mario Bros 35, the answer is a bit complicated. The good news is that it's out on October 1, 2020, and will be available for free. The bad news is that it's only available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, which is a bit of a shame.

In addition, the title will only be available until March 2021, a decision that Nintendo has yet to give a reason for. After that point, it will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop and will be completely unplayable, which is some pretty strange news.

Here's hoping that Nintendo decides to reverse course and decides to keep the game available indefinitely, because restricting people to a couple of months isn't the best idea and will only restrict player counts.