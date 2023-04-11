Super Bomberman R 2: Trailers, platforms & everything we know

Konami’s Super Bomberman R 2 is the next entry in the long-running franchise, it’s ready to deliver more explosive gameplay, and we’ve got all the latest info on the newest outing.

You can tell almost immediately that Super Bomberman R 2 offers that classic multiplayer experience that the beloved series is known for. More chaotic battles, more power-ups, and even more levels and game modes to unleash carnage in.

The crazy mazes and variety of abilities and upgrades make each game of Bomberman feel alive and each entry has stuck quite rigidly to the tried and tested formula that has helped the franchise retain its loyal fanbase for many years.

The Nintendo Direct Mini on June 28, 2022, unveiled Super Bomberman R 2, and this is everything we know about it so far.

Contents

Konami Bomberman is quite an iconic presence in gaming’s heritage.

Super Bomberman R 2 release date

Super Bomberman R 2 is now locked in for a definitive release date of September 13, 2023, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Bomberman series.

The reception to Super Bomberman R, the first game since the closure of original developers Hudson Soft, was a bit mixed, so understandably Konami is looking to make the new game the best it can be.

Super Bomberman R 2 trailer

June 28, 2022, saw the very first footage of the game including story details and actual gameplay as well. It depicts the eight Bomberman Brothers and introduces new battle modes along with many other additional elements.

It took some time, but a new trailer was eventually released in 2023, not only with new gameplay footage but with the game’s confirmed release date too.

Super Bomberman R 2 gameplay

It’s hard to reinvent the Bomberman formula all these years later, but credit to Konami they are changing things up in Super Bomberman R 2 with the addition of the new Castle Mode.

The new game mode has tower defense vibes in that one player needs to set up Bombermen to defend their base, whereas an attacker needs to conquer that base. The debut trailer also confirmed that there would be a new Story Mode to complete as well.

Furthermore, Battle Royale and Grand Prix Battle Modes help to flesh out the content of the game

Super Bomberman R 2 platforms

Super Bomberman R 2 is going to be available to buy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

This will allow players of all consoles to experience the flurry of a game of Bomberman.

