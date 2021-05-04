Sunset Overdrive 2 potentially teased for PS5 in recent trademark - Dexerto

Sunset Overdrive was one of the stellar titles from the early ages of the Xbox One, and it appears Sony may be looking to develop a second one with a recent trademark registration.

Released back in 2014, Sunset Overdrive was an Xbox One exclusive title that was often compared to Ratchet and Clank. As the years progressed, the game eventually made its way to PC via Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store.

It was developed by Insomniac Games, which was purchased by Sony back in 2019, and it appears they may be looking to develop a sequel to the famed title. Here’s all you need to know.

Sony files Sunset Overdrive trademark

Per the US Patent and Trademark Office, Sony filed a trademark to claim the IP of Sunset Overdrive back on April 26th, 2021. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the game is nearly seven years old; and there has never been much conversation of another one releasing.

But, taking a close look at the logistics of the filing it becomes more clear the route Sony may be taking. Sunset Overdrive is a game that was developed by Insomniac Games, who as noted above was purchased by Sony back in 2019.

Insomniac Games has emerged as one of the premier developers that Sony has within its lineup. As they have developed both Spider-Man titles for PlayStation consoles, and are currently gearing up to release Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart soon.

With the recent filing of the Sunset Overdrive trademark, one has to question whether or not Sony is going to develop a sequel in the near future. If it does happen, we can assume it will be a PlayStation exclusive title, as the majority of Insomniac’s titles have followed this course as of late.

Since this 3D platformer is right up Insomniac’s wheelhouse, it’s not hard to imagine if another title comes in the next couple of years, it will be amazing!