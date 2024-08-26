Summit1g doesn’t buy the Deadlock hype, calls it “worse than Overwatch”

Twitch streamer summit1g did not mince words about Valve’s upcoming game, Deadlock, saying it may be “worse than Overwatch.”

Deadlock, currently in development by Valve, has been generating quite the buzz. It’s an action game that mashes up hero shooters, MOBAs, and third-person shooters, all in a unique, BioShock Infinite-inspired aesthetic.

Despite still being in the early stages, it drew over 10,000 concurrent players during testing. Some folks even say it could give games like Overwatch and Dota 2 a run for their money.

But not everyone is on board with the Deadlock hype train. Here’s where, summit1g, a well-known CS and Escape from Tarkov streamer and former esports pro, comes in with his not-so-positive outlook on Valve’s upcoming shooter.

During a recent stream, summit1g made his feelings about Deadlock painfully clear, both through words and furious grunting. “I actually hate this game… it makes me just want to play SMITE,” he vented. Much like Deadlock, SMITE is a third-person multiplayer online battle arena.

He didn’t stop there, adding, “It’s worse than Overwatch for me.” For those who know summit1g, this is saying a lot – he’s never been shy about his dislike for Overwatch.

While Deadlock has been mostly receiving positive feedback, summit1g’s harsh critique stands out. It’s a stark contrast to the overwhelming praise the game has garnered from other streamers and players.

As Deadlock inches closer to its full release, it’s still only available to those with invites. Some streamers, like Shroud, are already calling it a potential game-changer, claiming it could “take over the world.” But for summit1g, it seems Deadlock is dead on arrival.

If you’re still eager to try Deadlock for yourself, you might want to check out our guide on how to play Deadlock and our character tier list to get a head start in the game.