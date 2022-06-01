Summer Game Fest’s massive lineup includes PlayStation & Xbox

This year’s Summer Game Fest lineup includes over 30 developers and publishers, with the likes of PlayStation and Xbox confirmed to appear.

Summer Game Fest 2022 marks the Geoff Keighley-hosted event’s third year. After parting ways with E3 in early 2020, Keighley took his talents elsewhere and established a new type of gaming celebration for the summer months.

The event continues to grow, too. Last year’s showing especially moved the needle in terms of reach, evidenced by viewership stats that revealed the digital festival hit a peak of three-plus million concurrent viewers.

The host’s ability to secure heavy-hitters like the Elden Ring gameplay premiere no doubt amplified public interest. And with E3 2022 no longer in play, Summer Game Fest will once more sit at the center of attention in the coming days.

Advertisement

Summer Game Fest’s lineup revealed

Summer Game Fest 2022’s organizers revealed on June 1 the dozens of partners that will participate in this year’s festivities, first reported by GamesIndustry. More than 30 companies signed on to appear in some capacity, including PlayStation, Xbox, Netflix, Electronic Arts, and WB Games.

This announcement does not count as the full lineup of developers and publishers, either. In the days ahead, those behind Summer Game Fest plan to reveal even more participants.

At present, the list Summer Game Fest attendees is as follows:

2K Games

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devlolver Digital

Digital Extremes

DotEmu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

miHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

Skybound Games

Square Enix

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

WB Games

Xbox

Summer Game Fest 2022 will stream live on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 AM PT. In addition to broadcasting on streaming services such as YouTube and Twitch, viewers will also have the option to watch the event at participating IMAX Live cinemas in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The next couple of weeks will prove a busy time for game enthusiasts. On June 2, Sony will host a 30-minute PlayStation State of Play stream packed with third-party reveals and news related to PSVR2. Xbox and Bethesda’s joint games showcase airs days after Summer Game Fest on June 12.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have elected to forgo hosting their respective E3-like digital showcases. At the very least, the former will make an appearance at Summer Game Fest next week.