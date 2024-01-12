Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League minimum, recommended and ultra PC specs

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is the latest game in the Batman Arkham series.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League drops at the start of February, marking developer Rocksteady’s return to the Arkhamverse and putting some of DC’s biggest bads front and center stage. Here are the PC specs to get you ready.

The game will launch on PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC, but for those jumping in on the latter, you’ll want to know just what kind of rig you need to run it properly.

For those equipping keyboard and mouse to take on Superman and the Flash, here’s the minimum, recommended, and ultra specs for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PC.

WB Games Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s minimum system requirements are quite manageable.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League minimum system PC specs

The minimum specs for Suicide Squad are not too demanding on older PCs, although players will need to keep their graphics presets at low if they want to hit 30 FPS at 1080p.

CPU: Intel I5 – 8400k, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel I7 – 9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or NVIDIA RTX 2060, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16 GB Dual Channel

Storage: SSD Required

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League recommended system PC specs

CPU: Inte I7 10700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2080, AMD RX 6800 XT

Memory: 16 GB Dual Channel

Storage: SSD Required

Recommended settings for Suicide Squad on PCs are beefy enough to provide a smooth play experience, with an average performance of 60 FPS at 1440p.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ultra system PC specs

CPU: Intel I7 12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7900 XT

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 7900 XT

Memory: 16 GB Dual Channel

Storage: SSD Required

Ultra specs will obviously provide the most detailed experience, players can expect an average performance of 60 FPS at 4K with graphics presets are set to very high.