How many people play Strinova: Player count tracker in 2024

Strinova is now live and the free-to-play third-person tactical shooter is proving popular on Steam charts, but how many people are playing it?

Strinova combines Valorant’s tactical gameplay with the colorful character design of Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero. In fact, the plethora of unlockable characters has quickly made it a popular choice among anime fans.

So, whether you’re looking for another tactical shooter to master, or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, our Strinova player count tracker has the latest stats for the popular tactical shooter.

How many people are playing Strinova?

Despite releasing on November 21, Strinova has 31,540 peak concurrent players on Steam. The game also reached its all-time peak record on launch day, where it secured an impressive 38,043 players.

Currently, the game is ranked 52 under Steam’s most-played games, just above Euro Truck Simulator 2, The Sims 4, and Street Fighter 6. Strinovas’s player count is expected to rise even further as more players delve into gamine in the coming weeks and months.

SteamDB Strinova has a fairly sizeable community on Steam.

For comparison’s sake, below is a quick look at some of the most popular free-to-play games on Steam and their current player counts:

Dota 2: 645,632

645,632 Naraka Bladepoint: 259,403

259,403 Apex Legends: 176,514

Of course, like all games, Strinova player count will fluctuate as time goes on, but for now, there are plenty of players delving into the anime shooter.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest player count stats. In the meantime, be sure to check out exactly why you should be playing Strinova.