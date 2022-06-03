Stray: Release date, gameplay, trailers, PS Plus, platforms

Stray looks to be one of 2022’s cutest and most intriguing propositions. The journey of a lost cat in a big, scary city will inevitably tug on the hearts, and we’ve put together all the info you need on this adventure game.

It turns out we really do need more games featuring animals as the protagonist because people love cats and dogs. Stray looks to be the perfect remedy for those in need of a compelling adventure game about a foraging feline trying to use and do what it can to find its way.

Developers BlueTwelve Studio is remaining quite secretive on the adventure game and wants to leave a lot of the mystery within the game itself. So when does the game release? And what can players expect from it? Let’s find out meow.

Contents

Stray release date

Players will be purring at the fact that Stray will be coming to its various platforms as soon as July 19, 2022.

The release date was confirmed during the game’s appearance at the June 2, 2022, edition of Sony’s State of Play event. Given that it’s quite close now, it’s probably a safe bet that Stray will be locked in for that date too.

Stray gameplay & story

Despite the game coming out so soon, we haven’t actually seen that much about Stray, but we do know that we’ll need to be on the tip of our toe beans to fight off enemy threats that infest the city to help the cat get to where it needs to go to.

As well as combat situations, our stray cat will be hopping, jumping, climbing, and doing a variety of cat-related paw-kour to negotiate the dangerous streets of the game. Our precious kitty won’t be alone though, the cat will also gain companionship in the form of a drone called B12 that will help with dialog and much more.

You can enjoy a few minutes of gameplay footage here.

Other than that, the adventure, and nature of the setting, will remain a mystery until the devs release more information, or until the game is out!

Stray trailers

Stray’s debut trailer dropped during the summer of 2020 and it was a very cinematic sneak peek about the adventure of a curious cat.

Other than the in-depth gameplay walkthrough we shared above, details have been quite scarce, meaning our next look at Stray came through the June 2022 State of Play release date trailer.

Stray platforms

It will not be a wider release for Stray with the adventure game only coming to PS4, PS5, and Windows. Players of any other format who are desperate for some stray action will need to invest in one of the aforementioned systems.

Is Stray free on PlayStation Plus?

It’s good news for members of PlayStation Plus as anyone who is subscribed to the model’s Premium and Extra Tiers will be getting Stray for free!

So, depending on which Tier you’re signed up to, Stray will cost you nothing and you can enjoy it as part of your subscription.

As well as Stray, there are plenty of other games in the pipeline:

